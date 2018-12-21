Downtown Toronto's largest skating trail is now open

The Bentway Skate Trail is officially open today for the winter season, so it's time to take out the skates and head to Toronto's coolest public rink.

The 1.75-kilometre skating trail underneath the Gardiner is back until Feb. 18, and this year you can expect a bigger winter village by the rink with fire pits, warming lounges and blankets.

According to The Bentway, more than 50,000 people visited the figure eight-shaped trail in its inaugural year (during one of the coldest winters ever).

Like last time, there will be skate rentals and skating lessons available. There'll also be snacks and drinks for sale most days.

The Bentway Skate Trail is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. or later until Jan. 6. After that, it opens at noon on weekends and at 5 p.m. every other day.