Union Station is getting a free outdoor skating rink and it's the biggest one yet

It's time to get your skates out of the closet and have them sharpened as the free outdoor skating rink at Union Station is coming back for the season.

Toronto's busiest transit hub is set to be getting its annual outdoor skating rink outside the station on Front Street as part of TD Union Winter.

This year's rink is set to be the largest it's ever been, with dimensions of 40 feet by 100 feet, making it 20 feet longer than last year's and bigger than any other outdoor rinks in the city.

The skating rink is set to take over the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza, the area right outside of the station where the clock stands.

No need to worry if you don't have any gear as skates and helmets are free to rent!

The skating rink is set to take over Union Station at 65 Front Street West on November 28 through January 29. The Union Winter rink will be closed on December 25 and December 26.

Although the rink is free to use, registration is required as there is timed entry. There will be walk-in spots available but they will be limited. Registration begins on November 18.