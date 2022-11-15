Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station skating rink toronto

Union Station is getting a free outdoor skating rink and it's the biggest one yet

Sports & Play
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's time to get your skates out of the closet and have them sharpened as the free outdoor skating rink at Union Station is coming back for the season.

Toronto's busiest transit hub is set to be getting its annual outdoor skating rink outside the station on Front Street as part of TD Union Winter.

This year's rink is set to be the largest it's ever been, with dimensions of 40 feet by 100 feet, making it 20 feet longer than last year's and bigger than any other outdoor rinks in the city.

The skating rink is set to take over the Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza, the area right outside of the station where the clock stands.

No need to worry if you don't have any gear as skates and helmets are free to rent!

The skating rink is set to take over Union Station at 65 Front Street West on November 28 through January 29. The Union Winter rink will be closed on December 25 and December 26.

Although the rink is free to use, registration is required as there is timed entry. There will be walk-in spots available but they will be limited. Registration begins on November 18.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Union Station is getting a free outdoor skating rink and it's the biggest one yet

Fans are calling new Toronto Raptors jerseys 'boring as hell'

Fred VanVleet's adorable daughter stole the show at Raptors' press conference

Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

Toronto fitness studio permanently closes because rent was too high

How to watch and stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Canada

Toronto's downtown skating trail opens for the season this month

Rogers Centre's interior looks completely unrecognizable as stadium is gutted