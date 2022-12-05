Eat & Drink
christmas bar toronto

Toronto bar just transformed into a Christmas wonderland

With the holidays just around the corner, one Toronto pub has completely transformed into a winter wonderland to put you in the festive spirit. 

Folly Brewpub is now bringing you the Folly, Jolly Christmas Brewpub event, which has transformed the laid-back bar into a holiday attraction to help raise money for charity. 

christmas bar torontoThe over-the-top event is extra in the best way, and would even gain the stamp of approval from Clark W. Griswold, the holiday-obsessed patriarch from the 1989 comedy National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

christmas bar torontoThrough Dec. 24, $1 for every Christmas cocktail will be donated to the SickKids foundation. 

christmas bar torontoYou can expect lots of live music, stand-up comedy, trivia nights, music bingo, and karaoke for the entire month of December. Saturday and Sunday brunches will also host special visits from Santa, with photo ops to raise even more money for charity. 

christmas bar torontoFolly Brewpub is a well-known bar in the Dufferin Grove area, and offers a variety of locally sourced cuisine, premium draught beers, quality wines, and custom crafted cocktails. 

christmas bar torontoAside from unique beverages, the pub also incorporates some of their best quality booze into their dishes, from beer and cheddar soup, to delectable beer-battered fish tacos.

christmas bar torontoMake sure to join in on all the festive fun at Folly Brewpub this year, located at 928 College Street. 

Fareen Karim
