Toronto neighbourhood transforming into winter wonderland with a light tunnel

Now that snow has fallen, Toronto looks and feels like a winter wonderland, with one particular neighbourhood bringing some magic to the city with a light tunnel and a ton of light displays.

Bloor-Yorkville's Holiday Magic season is back again in the ritzy neighbourhood, wrapped in shimmering lights.

Walk through the massive light tunnel or check out the giant Christmas tree, both set to bring you some holiday cheer and the perfect Instagram-worthy photo.

This year the festival will have 60 benches resembling campfires that will light up when someone is using them. The benches will be placed permanently along Bloor Street and will light up the street with holiday colours.

The festivities will kick off on November 26 with a free outdoor concert by Chantal Kreviazuk and Jeremie Albino as well as a tree lighting ceremony from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Cumberland Street and the Village of Yorkville Park.

You'll be able to find other festive light displays as well as trees wrapped in lights throughout the neighbourhood until December 31.

If stop by during the day, there will be traditional carolers singing and walking around the neighbourhood on selected afternoons from December 3 through December 23.