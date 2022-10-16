Huge tree lighting party and free concert from Canadian icon coming to Toronto

Want to kick off your Christmas celebrations early with loads of beautiful lights and cheer?

Well, if you're around the Bloor-Yorkville area on November 26th make sure to look out for Holiday Magic, a free outdoor concert and lighting ceremony that will be taking place from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m on Cumberland Street and the Village of Yorkville Park.

The event will feature beautifully-lit trees and holiday cheer, and much more.

Holiday Magic will be hosted by ETalk's host Traci Melchor, and will showcase a free vibrant performance by Chantal Kreviazuk, a three-time JUNO Award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter.

Alongside this performance, the annual "Flick the Switch" lighting ceremony will be taking place in support of the Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR).

If you're looking to donate to CANFAR, you can bring cash and cheques as they will be accepted on-site through CANFAR representatives.

In a press release, Briar de Lange, Executive Director of the Bloor-Yorkville BIA said, "Bloor-Yorkville is thrilled to announce the return of Holiday Magic, an annual tradition that the community always looks forward to every year. It's a great evening of live music and the annual lighting ceremony creates a one-of-a-kind kickoff event for the holiday season."

Visitors can expect to see the Yorkville neighbourhood fully lit up with 138 trees that will be illuminated from November 26th to December 31st, casting an elegant glow over the city's corridor for the Christmas holidays.

Guests can also expect to see various sights like carolers dressed in Victorian-era costumes, urban campfires lit around benches on Bloor Street and complimentary refreshments that can be found around the area as they enjoy their Holiday Magic cheer.

Alongside Holiday Magic, Bloor-Yorkville will also be holding the Toronto Premier of Fleurs de Villes NOËL, a floral trail from December 7th to the 11th.