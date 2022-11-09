Casa Loma is turning into a Christmas wonderland this winter

If you're looking to check out some festive activities, make sure to check out Casa Loma this holiday season as the castle is transforming into a winter wonderland.

Celebrate the winter holidays as Casa Loma will be transformed into a Christmas Castle for the season, decorated in festive decor featuring a 40-foot tall tree in the Great Hall and a collection of signature trees decorated by Canadian designers.

Just like last year, you'll be able to explore the entire castle grounds with activities both inside and outside including Santa's workshop, visits with holiday characters, decorating festive treats and the Holiday Lights Tour.

You'll be able to go on a self-guided walk through the gardens and tunnels where you can check out light displays, festive decor and live performances on the castle grounds.

The Christmas castle is back on December 1 through January 8.

Tickets are available online starting at $45 or at the entrance starting at $50.

There are also VIP tickets available starting at $125 for two which include a separate entrance and festive treats.