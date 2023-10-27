20 last minute costume ideas for Halloween 2023 in Toronto

Halloween costume ideas for 2023 range from references to pop culture to quirky references about Toronto. Leave the old cat and witch costumes in your closet and trade them for specific 2023 looks.

For some of the best costumes this year, get inspiration from trending pop culture moments, iconic Toronto stories, or nostalgic favourites.

Here are some Halloween costume ideas for 2023.

Greenbelt Scandal

The Ontario Greenbelt scandal completely dominated headlines this year, with the RCMP confirming that it is looking into the provincial government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development.

For a cheeky nod to the controversy, pick up a skin-toned bodysuit and green belt for a "scandalous" look.

Toronto raccoon

Widely considered Toronto's unofficial mascot, raccoons have virtually become one with the people in Toronto, with clips of the bandit-eyed trash pandas roaming grocery stores, and even trying to hitch a ride on TTC streetcars.

Grab a gray hoodie, pants, black gloves, faux fur tail, black eye mask with two holes cut out, and a trash bag for this ultimate last-minute costume.

Queen and Spadina McDonald's

The McDonald's location at Queen and Spadina has picked up international notoriety, and what better way to pay tribute to the chaotic establishment than assembling a group of your closest friends.

Sport the chain's signature golden arches while the rest of your group dresses up as Uber bike couriers, who regularly crowd the outside of the restaurant into the wee hours of the night.

Drake in "8AM in Charlotte" music video

Aside from his creative flows and love for Toronto, Drake is known for sporting all kinds of hairstyles, from a Nike swoosh braid to short waves.

Take inspiration from Drizzy's latest music video, "8AM in Charlotte," where the rapper showed off his curls with a variety of rainbow-coloured clips. To complete the look, wear leather pants, and a bomber jacket with cut-out colourful Vs.

Ladybug

Nicknamed the "Halloween beetle," the seven-spotted ladybug's cousin, the Asian lady beetle, has been spotted all over Toronto as the weather has gotten cooler. For a last-minute costume, grab some black or red antennas, and stick black polka dots onto a red jumpsuit or dress.

$40 chicken breasts

Earlier this, chicken breast prices became the talk of Toronto after Loblaws was caught selling a pack of five for $40. To put a spotlight on just how preposterous grocery prices across Canada have become, grab some white feathers, yellow or orange boots, a beak, and a sky-high price tag for this ridiculous costume.

I Hate Rubber Boots guy

Considered a Toronto icon to many, the "I Hate Rubber Boots" guy is known to regularly trek around the city in a shirt that has his namesake phrase across it, while also confusingly wearing a pair of rubber boots.

Grab your chunkiest pair of rubber boots, jean shorts, and write out the sarcastic declaration in bold letters on a black t-shirt.

Bed bugs

Videos of bed bug infestations and sightings have completely dominated TikTok over the past few weeks, with people in Toronto even spotting the creepy critters on the TTC and public libraries. Grab an all-brown outfit, and use a crafty hand to create antennas and legs for a skin-crawling look.

Toronto Joker

Michael Stamatakos is a criminal currently on the run from Ontario police, who has taken to social media to make fun of the Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest. This one requires an artistic, steady hand, as you patiently draw out the criminal's skull and face tattoos.

Loonette The Clown

If you're feeling nostalgic, grab a purple hat, paint your nose red, and draw on some freckles for a look inspired by Loonette The Clown from the classic YTV kids' show "The Big Comfy Couch." While you're at it, grab some white and black striped socks, and some yellow glasses to complete the look.

Toronto construction woes

It's no secret that Toronto has been plagued with never-ending construction for as long as most of us can remember. From the overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT, to new developments springing up every week, it seems like the city can't catch a break.

If you want to highlight Toronto's construction woes, craft up a development sign or even dress up as a traffic cone.

Lizzy the iguana

Considered one of Toronto's most recognizable sculptures, Lizzy the 25-foot iguana sculpture protected the Menagerie Pet Shop in Cabbagetown during its half-century run in the neighbourhood. The sculpture was recently revamped by Toronto artist Runt, and what better way to continue her legacy than to rock a lizard onesie for Halloween.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, are the newest "it" couple. Grab a football helmet, jersey, sparkling outfit, and microphone for this trendy couple's costume.

To stay on-brand, make sure to sing your heart out to Swift's new Eras Tour film to end off the night.

Barbie and Ken

Speaking of current "it" couples, pull out your best hot pink and neon printed 80s-inspired sportswear and some rollerskates for an outfit inspired by Ontario's own, Ryan Gosling, and Margot Robbie in the blockbuster-hit movie, Barbie.

Make sure to blast "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice while you skate your way through the Halloween party.

Jurassic Park/Raptors

With the 2023-24 NBA season back in full swing, it's the perfect time to grab some friends and design a group costume inspired by the paleontologists of Jurassic Park, and Toronto's own basketball mascot, the raptor.

Dig into your closet for some cargo shorts or pants, boots, and a loose dress shirt for an action-packed Halloween.

The Toronto sign

If you're on the hunt for a group costume, grab your closest six friends and dress up as the illuminated three-dimensional Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square.

If you're planning on drinking this Halloween, make sure to do regular roll calls and spell out the city's name to avoid losing anyone from the group.

Brampton Batman

If you're from Brampton, you've likely encountered the Brampton Batman at one point or another, or at least heard of the Flower City superhero who regularly patrols residential streets late at night.

Batman costumes are available at virtually every Halloween store, making this a quick idea to put together if you're operating on a time crunch.

No Name brand

If you're looking for a costume with limited supplies required, just take inspiration from Toronto artist Sammy, who cleverly created a No Name brand jumpsuit for Halloween in 2019. For a nod to the iconic black and yellow Loblaws-owned brand, just grab a yellow morph suit and add your own text.

Scarborough LRT

If you're not quite ready to say goodbye to the TTC's Line 3 Scarborough RT yet, head down to your local craft store to create a miniature version of the line's signature blue trains held up by some black suspenders.

Following a high-profile derailment in July, the TTC has planned to cease operations on Line 3 in November, with shuttle buses running in place until the Line 2 Bloor–Danforth subway extension to the existing Scarborough Centre station opens for service.

Adam Sandler

Last year, comedian and actor Adam Sandler won the hearts of many Toronto residents while filming his Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in the city. From surprising an ice cream shop, to visiting a local dog groomer and playing basketball, it seemed like Sandler made a great effort to enjoy the city despite his busy schedule.

For a classic Adam Sandler-inspired look, grab an oversized t-shirt, basketball shorts, and black sunglasses as you embody the ultimate dad fit.