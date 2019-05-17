Eat & Drink
mcdonalds queen and spadina

There was just a stabbing outside Toronto's most infamous McDonald's

If you're fixing to grab a McMuffin from the corner of Queen and Spadina on your way to work today, you may want to reconsider.

I mean, most people familiar with that intersection would urge others to avoid the McDonald's there even on the calmest of days, but right now it's pretty messy in the wake of a stabbing investigation.

Toronto Police say that a man was stabbed multiple times near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue around 6:20 a.m this morning.

The man reportedly walked into a nearby McDonald's otherwise known as the gateway to hell in an effort to seek help. He was subsequently taken to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

"Multiple men" were seen fleeing the area following the stabbing, according to police, though suspect descriptions have not been released.

McDonald's was roped off early this morning but is now back open for business.

