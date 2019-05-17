There was just a stabbing outside Toronto's most infamous McDonald's
If you're fixing to grab a McMuffin from the corner of Queen and Spadina on your way to work today, you may want to reconsider.
I mean, most people familiar with that intersection would urge others to avoid the McDonald's there even on the calmest of days, but right now it's pretty messy in the wake of a stabbing investigation.
Toronto Police say that a man was stabbed multiple times near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue around 6:20 a.m this morning.
The man reportedly walked into a nearby McDonald's otherwise known as the gateway to hell in an effort to seek help. He was subsequently taken to hospital in serious, but not life-threatening condition.
"Multiple men" were seen fleeing the area following the stabbing, according to police, though suspect descriptions have not been released.
Stabbing #GO896880,— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 17, 2019
Spadina Av/Queens St W at 6:21 am,
- person stabbed multiple times
- multiple men seen fleeing the area after the stabbing
- person taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Anyone with info call 416-808-1400 ^js
McDonald's was roped off early this morning but is now back open for business.
