Adam Sandler is coming to Toronto in November

Adam Sandler, of You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah fame (or, y'know, basically any comedy made in the '90s) is officially kicking off his comedy tour right here in Canada.

And while the tour is starting in Vancouver, he'll be bringing his brand of laughs to Toronto on November 6 at Scotiabank Arena.

No stranger to Toronto, Sandler was spotted in Yorkville just last year during a casting trip for his new film. In fact, the movie that arguably kicked off his career, Billy Madison, was shot in Toronto in 1994.

His last comedy tour, 100% Fresher, was back in 2019, making this new foray the first one in almost four years.

Tickets for the I Missed You Tour are already in presale for the West Coast and American shows, but those of you jonesing to get your hands on passes to shows in the Six will have to wait until Friday for general access.

The 25-city tour will kick off on October 12 in Vancouver, before wrapping in Denver, Colorado on December 12.