There's a casting call in Toronto for Adam Sandler's upcoming Netflix movie

Adam Sandler is casting for his next new Netflix movie which is set to start filming in Toronto this summer.

The Hustle star, which just hit Netflix in Canada, is now looking to cast for a new movie, and the criteria is actually pretty specific.

The production is supposed to be called You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

The film is going to be an adaptation of a young adult novel by the same name, which follows a young girl through the trials and tribulations of the biggest event of her life so far: her Bat Mitzvah. Boys and middle school hijinx should all be part of the fun.

The casting call says Sandler is producing a new film, and they're seeking people who identify as LGBTQ+ to be background actors in a Bat Mitzvah scene.

You don't need any previous experience: in fact, you just need to be over the age of 12. People under the age of 16 just need to be accompanied by a parent on testing and shoot days.

There's still a form open to apply online for the casting call as of writing.

Filming will take place from June 29 to August 12 on weekdays only, and background performers will be needed for one to four days.

Adam Sandler actually already filmed one of his most famous movies here in Toronto: Billy Madison. However, hopefully he's not too reluctant to come back after being screamed at around Yonge and Dundas a few years back.