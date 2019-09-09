Film
adam sandler toronto

Viral video shows man screaming at Adam Sandler in Yonge-Dundas Square

Nobody, not even one of the most-powerful and beloved entertainers on Earth, is immune from the chaos that permeates Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.

Iconic funnyman Adam Sandler, who has appeared in no less than 50 major Hollywood films, got an earful from an unidentified gentleman while standing outside the Eaton Centre on Sunday.

Video footage of the incident shows the man walking aggressively up to a mustachioed Sandler on the sidewalk in front of YDS.

"Why is this bucktee yelling at Adam Sandler?" reads a text overlay on the video, using a slang word that is defined by Urban Dictionary as "a homeless-crackhead who lives in Toronto."

Sandler, nearly unrecognizable in basketball shorts and a hoodie, observes the man for a few seconds. Then, as the man starts pointing and yelling, Sandler walks away without saying a word.

Fans from all over the world are curious about the video, wondering what — if anything — Sandler did to deserve all the apparent hate.

People from Toronto, on the other hand, understand that this is simply par for the course at Yonge and Dundas sometimes.

Whether it's a passionate street preacher, a clipboard-toting canvasser or an irate panhandler, there are many characters in the area who are known for approaching strangers in such a way.

Some people have speculated that the entire Sandler situation was staged as part of a film, though no cameras could be observed.

Others have wondered if the man might be angry with the actor and producer for his frequent, oft-divisive collaborations with Netflix.

Sandler, in town for the premiere of his new film Uncut Gems at TIFF, has not commented publicly on the incident, but he seems to be in good spirits despite it.

The Billy Madison star and creator has been seen all over the city in recent days, posing for photos with fans and fellow stars alike.

Uncut Gems screens tonight at the Princess of Wales Theatre in downtown Toronto, where Sandler will surely be more closely-guarded than he was on Sunday outside the Eaton Centre... and better-dressed, one would hope.

