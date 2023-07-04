Raccoons have taken over the roof of Union Station in Toronto

When they're not rummaging through your garbage late at night or nabbing on your food delivery, you have to admit, raccoons are pretty adorable.

Encounters with these so-called "trash pandas" are just an inevitable part of living in Toronto, and a new photo taken at Union Station shows just how integrated our worlds have become.

I am asking you to LOOK UP next time you’re in Union Station and WAKE UP to the fact that raccoons have infiltrated the institutions of #Toronto at every level pic.twitter.com/hnf3oRuWwY — Neil Loewen (@neilloewen) June 29, 2023

The photo, which was uploaded to Twitter on Thursday, shows hundreds of itty bitty paw prints sprawled across one glass roof at Union Station.

While busy commuters definitely don't have a lot of time to look up and properly examine the ceiling, some respondents noted that they also noticed the massive track of raccoon paw prints.

Oh gawd, for a sec I thought it was the design in the glass panes — Be Kind ✨ (@akrred) June 29, 2023

Many even joked that they thought the paw prints were part of an art installation, perhaps one that demonstrated the significance of the furry mammals in Toronto.

It’s actually intentional gateway art symbolizing what Toronto has to offer — Rida (@itsnotrida) June 30, 2023

"I saw this last year, and I thought it was part of an exhibition that was showing then. It made sense then. Then I started wondering," one person wrote.

They're just looking out. Clearly no one else is cleaning those windows. They're just trying to make sure you get a little sun. — John Lin💙💛 (@tkejlboom) June 30, 2023

"Look at those cute little feetsies," another comment reads.

Lovely public art exhibit — Doug Michaelides (@DougMichaelides) June 29, 2023

Next time you're at Union Station, make sure to take a look up at the ceiling to enjoy the completely free "art installation" meticulously and adorably designed by the little artists.

However, make sure to admire their work from afar, as Toronto Public Health (TPH) recently issued a warning advising residents to steer clear of wild animals, including raccoons due to a "significant increase in the number of sick and injured raccoons and in the number of reported cases of people bitten and/or scratched by raccoons."