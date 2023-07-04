City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto union station

Raccoons have taken over the roof of Union Station in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

When they're not rummaging through your garbage late at night or nabbing on your food delivery, you have to admit, raccoons are pretty adorable. 

Encounters with these so-called "trash pandas" are just an inevitable part of living in Toronto, and a new photo taken at Union Station shows just how integrated our worlds have become. 

The photo, which was uploaded to Twitter on Thursday, shows hundreds of itty bitty paw prints sprawled across one glass roof at Union Station. 

While busy commuters definitely don't have a lot of time to look up and properly examine the ceiling, some respondents noted that they also noticed the massive track of raccoon paw prints. 

Many even joked that they thought the paw prints were part of an art installation, perhaps one that demonstrated the significance of the furry mammals in Toronto. 

"I saw this last year, and I thought it was part of an exhibition that was showing then. It made sense then. Then I started wondering," one person wrote

"Look at those cute little feetsies," another comment reads

Next time you're at Union Station, make sure to take a look up at the ceiling to enjoy the completely free "art installation" meticulously and adorably designed by the little artists. 

However, make sure to admire their work from afar, as Toronto Public Health (TPH) recently issued a warning advising residents to steer clear of wild animals, including raccoons due to a "significant increase in the number of sick and injured raccoons and in the number of reported cases of people bitten and/or scratched by raccoons." 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pedestrians outraged by cars given priority at downtown Toronto intersection

Crowds and wait times to get to the Toronto Islands were absolutely brutal this weekend

Raccoons have taken over the roof of Union Station in Toronto

Outpouring of support for Toronto man stabbed to death in broad daylight

It's going to feel like a scorching 38 C in Toronto this week

Here's what the region's next GO Train station will look like

Doug Ford's former secretary allegedly took a trip to Vegas with Greenbelt developer

A falling tree crushed someone's car and Toronto says it's not responsible