Hilarious photo shows raccoon casually munching on pizza slice in Toronto

Friday is finally here, meaning you're probably looking forward to indulging in some cheesy pizza tonight after an exhausting work week.

However, if you plan on ordering in, you might want to grab your food delivery from your front porch as fast as possible, because there's officially a pizza bandit on the loose in Toronto.

While it's definitely a universally-adored meal, it's not every day that you come across a trash panda shamelessly munching on a slice of pizza in the middle of the street.

In a viral thread on Reddit, one user uploaded a picture of the pizza bandit, which rightfully earned its comparisons to the legendary pizza rat of New York City.

While some folks empathized with the greedy raccoon, others gave it props for holding the pizza slice correctly.

"Bro is just DoorDash-ing leave him alone," one comment urged.

Others insisted that someone grab the raccoon a "container of garlic dipping sauce," and a "little napkin," to complete his meal.

"This is postcard material right here," one person wrote. "I want this as the icon of Toronto more than City Hall," another response reads.

Some comments speculated about the raccoon's pizza preference, with one person wondering where the animal lands in the polarizing "pineapple on pizza" debate.

Although these pizza bandits may look adorable and harmless, it's probably in your best interest to let them dine in private. Toronto Public Health (TPH) recently issued a warning advising residents to steer clear of wild animals, including raccoons due to "a significant increase in the number of sick and injured raccoons and in the number of reported cases of people bitten and/or scratched by raccoons."