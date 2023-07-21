The Barbie movie has completely taken over Toronto and let's count the ways

Sorry Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer has been a blast, but there's no denying it, Toronto has the Barbie fever.

The Warner Bros pic has arguably been the most anticipated release of the year, and after last night's advanced screenings, the buzz surrounding the movie has been cranked up to roar that is echoing across the city - and we're not just talking in the theatres.

Whether you are hunting for a ticket before they sell out, or looking to hit the town for a barbie themed party, it's shaping up to be a particularly rose coloured weekend in Toronto.

Movie Screenings

Being the spectacle that it is, Barbie is playing at all Cineplexes in the GTA and virtually all independent theatres as well, with most offering screenings by the hour.

As of this afternoon, you still have a chance to catch the movie on opening night and stay ahead of the spoilers, but you'll have to act quickly!

Popular theatres like Scotiabank and Cineplex Queensway are nearly sold out for all screenings from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The only seats remaining are the front row, so if you don't mind craning your neck for 114 minutes, you're in luck!

Weekend screenings are also selling out fast, particularly in the mid afternoon slots, but with so many theatres playing the movie, you still have a good chance of getting a ticket - if you're willing to compromise on time and place.

Parties and Events

Toronto rarely misses an opportunity for a good themed party, and the Barbie release is no exception.

All across town, bars and clubs have spent weeks building the hype for their Barbie parties, which are queued up for a hard launch starting this weekend.

One of the most anticipated events so far has been the Barbie Dreamhouse Party, scheduled for tomorrow night at The Fifth. Even with 1,500 tickets avilable, the party is completely sold out. You're only way in now will be through the bottle service route.

If you'd rather try your luck at a non-ticketed event, you could check out The Fox on John's take on the Barbie Party tomorrow night as well.

It doensn't end there though. Wait a couple weeks and you can run it all back at the All Pink Cruise on August 12, taking the Barbie-themed fun to Lake Ontario for a Salsa dance party.

You can also get your pink on in a more civilized context, with events like a Barbie clothing swap in High Park, or a Barbie tea party.

Citywide Buzz

You don't need to look very hard to see the signs of the Barbie takeover, it's even infiltrating what Toronto is listening to.

Earlier today, Nicky and Ice Spice snagged the fifth spot on Toronto's top 25 trending songs on Apple Music with their Barbie World bop from the movie's soundtrack, Barbie The Album.

"Barbie World" by @NICKIMINAJ and @icespicee_ has entered the top 5 (+1) on Apple Music - Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/qthWjH6JnW — it's barbie b* if you still in doubt 🦄 (@barbbbbbbzzzzzz) July 20, 2023

Toronto's sports teams are also joinging in on the fun. Hoppping on the Barbie bandwagon with a clever tweet, the Toronto Marlies let the internet know who they are taking in the heated 'Barb-enhiemer' debate.

One ticket for One ticket

Oppenheimer for Barbie

please please pic.twitter.com/a9nYqvH37J — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 19, 2023

Also, a word of advice. If you are planning to catch a screening, you should probably make a point to coordinate with your significant other. If you don't, the consequences could be severe.

Does anyone know a good lawyer since my husband is seeing Barbie today as an office function and I cannot go? #unnecessarycruelty — 🦈SharkboyTO🤖🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SharkBoyToronto) July 20, 2023

With Barbie fever taking the City by storm this weekend, you can try to fight it all you want, but you may find that joining it is more fun.