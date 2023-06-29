Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ryan gosling barbie toronto

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu make surprise visit to Toronto for upcoming Barbie movie

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It was a full-on Kenadian takeover in Toronto on Wednesday night, as fellow Canadian actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu popped into town in promotion of their upcoming fantasy flick, Barbie.

Widely considered to be one of 2023's most anticipated films, the live-action comedy was directed by Greta Gerwig and features Margot Robbie as the iconic 11.5-inch doll, and Gosling as Ken. 

There's not much we know about the top-secret movie plot, including Liu's character, which is vaguely described as a "different variation of Ken."

Although the film's official release is still weeks away, the two Canadian Ken dolls stopped by at a four-floor private fan event in Toronto on Wednesday night. 

ryan gosling toronto

Photo: Fareen Karim. 

The "Barbie Kenadian long weekend kick-off" took place at Margo, a new swanky Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on King Street West — or shall we say Ken Street West.

The exclusive event featured a pink carpet, Barbie beauty bar, and Ken's "Mojo Dojo Casa House." 

Gosling rocked a sleek Ken-esque blue tux, and Liu followed suit with a lime green jacket and a knitted mesh shirt. 

ryan gosling torontoWhen asked to reveal some details about their characters at the event, Liu confirmed once again the contentious Ken rivalry we've gotten a glimpse of in the film's teasers

"I won't name any names, but one of the Kens in this movie can backflip, and one of the Kens cannot. And I think that's the most important thing that I want you to know about our Ken. It's a very important part of the story of Barbie," Liu said. 

ryan gosling toronto

Photo: Fareen Karim.

"And as a result of that, one of the Kens has a deep well of pain and sadness that he wears sunglasses to try and hide," Gosling added. 

Barbie is set to be released on July 21, 2023. 

Photos by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu make surprise visit to Toronto for upcoming Barbie movie

TIFF just announced the first big movie coming to this year's festival in Toronto

Toronto is getting a new deluxe movie theatre with tons of frills

Win a Toronto Outdoor Picture Show prize pack to Jurassic Park

How to learn what Toronto spots are regular filming locations for popular movies

Drive-in movie theatres near Toronto

The Distillery District in Toronto is getting a huge open-air movie festival this month

Another streaming service is introducing subscription tiers with ads in Canada