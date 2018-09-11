Eat & Drink
ryan gosling

Ryan Gosling makes surprise visit to Toronto cafe

Ryan Gosling delivered the surprise of a lifetime today, showing up at Grinder Coffee in Leslieville after they had posted a sign last week asking him to visit.

Gosling, who hit the red carpet and the party circuit yesterday for the premiere of First Man at TIFF, delighted Grinder staff who had gotten used to their annual festival stunts going unanswered.

According to Grinder staff, Gosling not only posed for photos but also stayed for a coffee. No word on whether it was on the house.

Staff and customers had been taking photos of a cardboard Gosling all week hoping it would entice him to drop by during his stay in Toronto.

The stunt worked. According to the owner, Gosling told her that his mother had seen the campaign and encouraged him to visit.

Lead photo by

Grinder Coffee

