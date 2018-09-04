Toronto cafe wants Ryan Gosling to visit during TIFF

Ryan Gosling, star of the hit 90's YTV show Breaker High, is going to be in Toronto this week, have you heard?

The folks behind Grinder Coffee in Leslieville have, and they want him to stop by while he's in town for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (you know, when he isn't busy walking the red carpet and such).

A series of tweets suggest that the coffee shop at Gerrard Street and Marjory Avenue has embarked on a "10 day campaign" to get Gosling to come and have coffee there during TIFF.

Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018 pic.twitter.com/M9ObVsbdhb — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 1, 2018

"Be prepared for the onslaught of love coming your way," wrote the business on Twitter yesterday. "Tag yourself with Grinder Ryan with #ryanneedsgrinder for a chance to win."

Grinder has enlisted the help of a Ryan Gosling cardboard cutout to help them reel in Ryan Gosling the human.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, for one, is a fan of said cutout.

Got my morning coffee at @GrinderCoffeeTO today and checked out their campaign to get @RyanGosling to visit during @TIFF_NET. pic.twitter.com/Ckyu1hSQTF — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 1, 2018

The festival hasn't even started yet, so it remains to be seen what else Grinder Coffee will do to get Gosling's attention.

Last year, they petitioned actor Idris Elba to stop by, but were not successful. Maybe they'll have better luck this time around with a Canadian actor. Maybe.