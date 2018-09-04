Film
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ryan gosling TIFF 2018

Toronto cafe wants Ryan Gosling to visit during TIFF

Film
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ryan Gosling, star of the hit 90's YTV show Breaker High, is going to be in Toronto this week, have you heard?

The folks behind Grinder Coffee in Leslieville have, and they want him to stop by while he's in town for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (you know, when he isn't busy walking the red carpet and such).

A series of tweets suggest that the coffee shop at Gerrard Street and Marjory Avenue has embarked on a "10 day campaign" to get Gosling to come and have coffee there during TIFF.

"Be prepared for the onslaught of love coming your way," wrote the business on Twitter yesterday. "Tag yourself with Grinder Ryan with #ryanneedsgrinder for a chance to win."

Grinder has enlisted the help of a Ryan Gosling cardboard cutout to help them reel in Ryan Gosling the human.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, for one, is a fan of said cutout.

The festival hasn't even started yet, so it remains to be seen what else Grinder Coffee will do to get Gosling's attention.

Last year, they petitioned actor Idris Elba to stop by, but were not successful. Maybe they'll have better luck this time around with a Canadian actor. Maybe.

Lead photo by

Grinder Coffee Gerrard

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto cafe wants Ryan Gosling to visit during TIFF

The top 10 movies to see at TIFF 2018

The latest Toronto made movie is a horror flick set in WWI

A-list stars coming to Toronto for TIFF 2018

37 must-see movies at TIFF 2018 according to its programmers

The top 10 documentaries to see at TIFF 2018

10 movies getting the biggest advance buzz at TIFF 2018

The top 10 foreign films to see at TIFF 2018