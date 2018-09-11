Film
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling's wild night in Toronto included Justin Trudeau

Ryan Gosling was in Toronto for the Canadian premiere of his new movie yesterday, and apparently his night out on the town included a little chat with the Prime Minister himself, Justin Trudeau.

After the Elgin Theatre screening of his film First Man—in which he plays Neil Armstrong during the 1969 moon landing—Gosling hit up Patria for the movie after party.

Trudeau, who was also in Toronto yesterday to speak at the Women In The World summit, showed up unexpectedly at the King West restaurant with his security team in tow.

According to some people who attended, the actor and Trudeau chatted for a few minutes on the restaurant patio in what can only be described as the ultimate collision of Canadian dreamboats.

No one has circulated any photos of the two together, but one can only imagine the level of suave handsomeness radiating off either of them.

Some even had some hot takes as to who outshone who, which is absolutely crazy because that's like comparing apples with great hair and oranges with perfect faces—you just can't.

TIFF

