Justin Trudeau is coming to Toronto next week

It looks like Toronto is going to be graced with the presence of our Prime Minister again next week, this time for a panel discussion on women's issues.

As part of the Women in the World conference on Monday, Trudeau will be a discussion participant in the "High Cost of Bias" panel. He will be joined by the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Christine Lagarde.

The panel will examine "the bottom line," and how women's advancement is not just about equality and activism, but opportunity for women and others. It will be moderated by Katie Couric.

Tickets are still available, and if Trudeau hangs around for a bit, he's sure to give out some of those iconic selfies he loves.