City
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau is coming to Toronto next week

City
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like Toronto is going to be graced with the presence of our Prime Minister again next week, this time for a panel discussion on women's issues. 

As part of the Women in the World conference on Monday, Trudeau will be a discussion participant in the "High Cost of Bias" panel. He will be joined by the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Christine Lagarde. 

The panel will examine "the bottom line," and how women's advancement is not just about equality and activism, but opportunity for women and others. It will be moderated by Katie Couric. 

Tickets are still available, and if Trudeau hangs around for a bit, he's sure to give out some of those iconic selfies he loves. 

Lead photo by

Justin Trudeau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Only in Toronto #25: Lower Ossington, Pantheon birthday song, TIFF

Duelling protest groups to face off at Danforth shooting site

Justin Trudeau is coming to Toronto next week

Toronto could crack down hard on noisy cars and motorcycles

Gerrard is now the place to be on Toronto's east side

Toronto once had the greatest playground ever

This might be Toronto's most mysterious phone

The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this winter