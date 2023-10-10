The 10 most incredible moments from Drake's concerts in Toronto

Drake took over Toronto this past weekend for the last two stops of his It's All a Blur tour at Scotiabank Arena. Fans were treated to luxurious gifts, surprise celebrity appearances, and generous donations from the 36-year-old rapper himself.

Here are some incredible moments from Drizzy's concerts in Toronto.

One lucky fan won a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Drizzy has become well known for his tradition of handing out expensive gifts to fans along stops of his massive North American tour, and he clearly saved the best for last. The "Rich Flex" rapper raffled away a model of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which starts at $139,900.

21 Savage performed in Canada for the first time

With the release of his surprise track, "8AM in Charlotte" ahead of his highly-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, Drake dropped the bombshell news that his It's All a Blur tourmate, 21 Savage, finally got his green card ahead of his two concerts in Toronto.

While fans at night one missed out, Drake encouraged the crowd at night two to belt out "O Canada" to welcome the Atlanta rapper to the city for the first time.

Nelly Furtado and Drake shared a special moment

During the last night of the tour, Drake took a brief pause between singing to share a special moment with Canadian icon, Nelly Furtado. The two shared a long hug before he told the crowd, "Hey Toronto, make some noise for one of my favourite artists of all time."

Drake offered to pay for a fan's MS treatment

Among the many gifts he gave away during his concerts in Toronto, the rapper offered to pay for a fan's medical care after she shared on a sign that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). "I'm going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world," Drake said.

Maple Leafs legend Tie Domi walked out with Drake

The "Spin Bout U" artist has a tradition of walking out to the stage from the stands during each concert, and during Friday's show, Drake walked out with retired Toronto Maple Leafs player, Tie Domi. "Was honoured to walk out with Drake," the NHL legend wrote on Instagram.

Drake offered to pay seven college tuitions

During his first homecoming show, Drake generously offered to pay tuition fees for seven fans in the crowd. "I saw somebody that had a sign that said they paid for their ticket with OSAP money. We're paying for your tuition tonight and we're paying for your tuition tonight," Drake said.

"And we're going to find five more people who need their tuition paid. I'm taking care of everything."

Scotiabank Arena got an OVO transformation

For two nights, Scotiabank Arena officially transformed into "October's Very Own Arena," in tribute to the 10-year anniversary of the partnership between OVO and the Toronto Raptors. "One day that will be permanent, by the way," Drake told the crowd.

Surprise performances from J. Cole and Lil Baby

Drake and J. Cole took the stage to show off their latest collab, "First Person Shooter," off Drizzy's new album. While 21 Savage was notably absent during the first show in Toronto, Drake treated fans to a surprise performance by Atlanta rapper, Lil Baby.

Drake dedicated a poem to Toronto

The "Jimmy Cooks" rapper took a minute out of his first show to recite a poem for his loyal fans in Toronto. "I want you to understand I go everywhere around the world, representing us. Because if they know me, then they know you," he said.

"Toronto you've shown me how much you love for too long, so tonight let me show you."

Fan offered a $10,000 shopping spree at Yorkdale Mall

After reminiscing about his younger days in Toronto when he couldn't afford much, Drake dedicated a song to a lucky fan and set them up with a $10,000 shopping spree at Yorkdale Mall.