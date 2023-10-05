Drake reveals 21 Savage finally got green card ahead of Toronto concerts

Drake just revealed that his Her Loss collaborator and It's All a Blur tourmate, 21 Savage, finally got his green card ahead of his two concerts in Toronto this weekend.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Drizzy dropped a new track titled "8AM in Charlotte" as a lead-up to his highly-anticipated album, For All the Dogs, which is set to finally release on Friday following weeks of delays.

In the track, Drake drops the bombshell news, rapping, "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

Over the course of Drizzy's massive North American tour, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage hasn't been able to attend any stops outside of the United States due to issues with his immigration status, including shows in Vancouver and Montreal.

so is 21 savage coming to toronto tmw night??😁😁 — aliyah (@aliyah444444) October 5, 2023

In February 2019, Savage was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where it was revealed that he was actually a British national who had been living in the U.S. unlawfully since his non-immigrant visa expired in 2006.

His immigration case was further delayed after he was charged with other crimes in January 2022, but it looks like all his troubles after finally behind him. TMZ contacted the Dekalb County clerk, who said that the rapper's immigration case was closed.

@ScotiabankArena is 21 savage gonna be at the Toronto show? — drew (@drew123456_) October 5, 2023

While it hasn't been officially confirmed that 21 Savage will be in attendance at Drake's two upcoming shows, the possibility of his arrival in the 6ix has been enough to stir up excitement in fans with coveted tickets to the shows.

“savage got a green card straight out of the consulate; where i go, you go” is toronto getting 21???? 🥹 — CC (@CICXO) October 5, 2023

Drake will hit the stage at Scotiabank Arena for two back-to-back shows on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.