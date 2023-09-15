Drake shouts out TTC driver who sang his song on major bus route in Toronto

One lucky TTC driver recently got the stamp of approval from Drake himself after he sang one of his songs on board a bus in Toronto.

On Thursday, TikTok user Verified Jon uploaded a cover of Drizzy's beloved track, "Jungle," off his hit 2015 mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

The video, which has already racked up over 44k likes at the time of publication, was filmed on board an empty TTC bus as Jon prepared to drive along the 52 Lawrence West route.

"I don't do the 52 often. But when I do, I like to sing this to start the day and think that I'm passing through the place that Drake is talking about," the TTC driver captioned the video.

The TikTok immediately picked up lots of reactions, and even managed to catch the attention of Drake himself, who shared the video on his Instagram story for his 142 million followers. "Dialed in," the 36-year-old rapper captioned the video.

After receiving the Champagne Papi co-sign, the TTC driver was immediately hit with a wave of support and requests for future covers.

"Get this guy to the Toronto show next month," one person wrote. "I hope to have this man as my bus driver one day," another comment reads.

Others called the driver the "coolest TTC conductor," and asked if he could cover a new song from Drake's extensive discography before every ride.

Drizzy is certainly no stranger to showing love to the city's transit network either. Back in June, the "Marvin's Room" rapper was pictured browsing a Shoppers Drug Mart store in a vintage TTC jacket ahead of his massive It's All a Blur North American tour alongside rapper 21 Savage.

Drake still has several shows planned in Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Nashville before he is due to make his way to Toronto for two back-to-back shows at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.