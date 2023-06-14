Drake spotted browsing local Shoppers Drug Mart in TTC jacket before leaving Toronto

Toronto's very own, Drake, was spotted stocking up on some travel essentials at a local Shoppers Drug Mart ahead of his massive 56-date It's All a Blur Tour alongside rapper 21 Savage.

While it's difficult to make out the contents of his cart, it looks like Drizzy picked up several bottles of deodorant spray and was pictured browsing the toothbrush aisle.

"Damn! Champagne shut down the whole Shoppers to buy some toiletries for tour," one person wrote.

"Back in Shoppers splurging with optimum points," another person said.

The 36-year-old rapper was also seen rocking a vintage TTC jacket to top off his ultra-Toronto outing.

Fans seemed to like the jacket so much that they began to petition Drizzy for a TTC x OVO collaboration. "TTC jacket is low key fire," a comment under the post reads.

The series of photos even managed to pick up a response from the official Shoppers Beauty account, who wrote, "You are in the wrong aisle...."

In just two weeks, Drake is set to kick off his three-month-long tour in Memphis, Tennessee, before making several stops throughout the U.S., including a seven-show run in Brooklyn and New York City.

The Canadian rapper is clearly saving the best for last, as his last two tour stops will take place in Toronto on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 at Scotiabank Arena.

Earlier this week, Drizzy posted an emotional farewell message to the city on his Instagram stories, which was coupled with a dazzling view of Toronto's skyline.

"Goodbye my beautiful city. I haven't left for this reason in almost six years but I hope I can make you proud once again. I love you all," he wrote. "Have an amazing summer and please try to take care of each other. See you in October."