Third incident brings police to Drake's Toronto mansion yet again

For what is now the third time in four days, Toronto police have had to attend to a disturbance at Drake's Bridle Path mansion, this time for another incident of trespassing.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an intruder was reported on the property on Park Lane Circle, which haters and fans alike the world over can far too easily find the exact address of.

The individual engaged with the star's security personnel, and was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries after police arrived on the scene, according to TMZ and other sources.

A second trespasser allegedly tried to gain access to Drake's mansion in Toronto on Thursday.



According to TMZ, an altercation ensued between Drake's security team and the trespasser, who was later taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FkEhjqaxaN — Complex (@Complex) May 10, 2024

Footage from passersby show an ambulance parked outside the famous gates of the rapper's home yesterday, just one day after authorities responded to a different unwelcome visitor who had likewise tried to gain entrance to the property and also clashed with security. That man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act Wednesday afternoon.

And, the day prior to that was the much-chattered about drive-by shooting in which one of Drizzy's guards was seriously injured, though it wasn't confirmed if the performer was even home at the time.

Wtf the beef is real https://t.co/FUtn7IITm1 — UOUKnight_plays 🇨🇦🇻🇳🇨🇳 (@Knight_uouplays) May 9, 2024

All of these episodes come amid the rapidly-escalating feud between Drake and rival Kendrick Lamar, with Toronto naturally very much a part of the plot.