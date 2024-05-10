Music
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
drake intruder

Third incident brings police to Drake's Toronto mansion yet again


Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
For what is now the third time in four days, Toronto police have had to attend to a disturbance at Drake's Bridle Path mansion, this time for another incident of trespassing.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an intruder was reported on the property on Park Lane Circle, which haters and fans alike the world over can far too easily find the exact address of.

The individual engaged with the star's security personnel, and was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries after police arrived on the scene, according to TMZ and other sources.

Footage from passersby show an ambulance parked outside the famous gates of the rapper's home yesterday, just one day after authorities responded to a different unwelcome visitor who had likewise tried to gain entrance to the property and also clashed with security. That man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act Wednesday afternoon.

And, the day prior to that was the much-chattered about drive-by shooting in which one of Drizzy's guards was seriously injured, though it wasn't confirmed if the performer was even home at the time.

All of these episodes come amid the rapidly-escalating feud between Drake and rival Kendrick Lamar, with Toronto naturally very much a part of the plot.

Lead photo by

Homes of the Rich
