Alleged robbers make video to shout out Drake after violent Toronto crime

A group of Drake fans are taking credit for assaulting and robbing one of the rapper's old adversaries in Toronto this past weekend, even going as far as taking a video to brag about their crimes, calling out Drizzy in the process.

The target was DJ Drama — who clarified last year that he and Aubrey have moved beyond their past tensions — during his appearance at King Street West's Century nightclub for Canadian Music Week on Saturday.

In the widely-shared clip, three masked men flash some cash, a watch and a number of chains that appear to match those that belong to the 45-year-old Philadelphia DJ, saying "this is what you fucking get for not checking in."

They add a "shoutout to Drizzy, eh?" before ending with some absurdly (though not surprisingly) prideful self-promotion for their alleged delinquency.

A caption overtop of the vid also gives a shoutout to the Toronto superstar before it cuts to an image of Drama wearing the chains in question.

People have been quick to condemn the trio, calling them "idiots," "top goofs of Toronto" and simply "3 losers."

There were also a few jokes about the stereotypical "Toronto mans" accent, with comments like "imagine having to check in in Canada and this is how they sound" and questions about whether they would have said please and thank you before and after the attack.

The Toronto Police Service was also tagged, even though some are questioning the authenticity of the video and whether the crimes actually happened or are just heresay.

According to chatter online, DJ Drama was left with some pretty bad injuries during the incident, which may have actually taken place inside the club during the late night event complete with 4 a.m. last call.