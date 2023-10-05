Scotiabank Arena is about to undergo a $350 million transformation

Scotiabank Arena announced on Thursday that it will be getting a multimillion-dollar face-lift.

The staggering $350 million investment and multi-phase renovation — titled the Scotiabank Arena Venue Reimagination Project — will feature capital improvements to almost all areas within the venue.

Upgrades will be brought to concourses, suites, premium clubs, retail spaces, food and beverage offerings, and state-of-the-art technological innovations will also be introduced.

On Oct. 10, the multi-purpose arena will highlight the renovations made this summer to the 200 Level and Just Walk Out marketplaces as well as what's to come in the 100 Level concourse and unique spaces in summer 2024.

In the late 2000s, the nearly 20,000-person capacity arena was enlarged with modifications made to the western elevation of the building, with public realm improvements made to Bremner Boulevard.

In the summer of 2015, a $10 million upgrade of the arena was also carried out, which included the installation of a new scoreboard four times larger than the previous one.

News of the venue's reimagination comes just two weeks before the Toronto Raptors kick off the 2023-24 season.

The project will be fully unveiled on Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m.