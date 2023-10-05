Music
sza toronto cancelled

Fans outraged after SZA cancels Toronto concert moments before show

Fans are lashing out at R&B singer-songwriter SZA after the megastar cancelled her October 4 show in Toronto just moments before she was scheduled to go on stage at Scotiabank Arena.

Just over an hour before the concert was to begin, Scotiabank Arena released a statement informing fans that "The SZA performance scheduled for October 4 at Scotiabank Arena is postponed due to illness. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored. Thank you."

SZA shared a since-deleted reel on her Instagram account claiming that she sounded "terrible" during sound check, and apologized profusely for cancelling the show.

However, not all fans are welcoming the Kill Bill singer's apology, including some who travelled great distances only to be left disappointed.

Several fans have called the singer out for being well enough to attend a Lil Yachty show at History the previous night, but not well enough to perform on Wednesday evening.

The now-postponed Toronto show was the only planned Canadian stop on the singer's second S.O.S North American Tour.

This is not the first time a SZA performance in Toronto has caused problems for fans.

In February, the singer performed a sold-out 90-minute show at Scotiabank Arena, however, severe bottlenecks in the area of the arena caused many fans to miss the start of the concert, some even tagging SZA on social media, begging for the show to be delayed.

Lead photo by

Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock
