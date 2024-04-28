Massive new clothing and outdoor adventure store opening in Toronto

A popular fashion and adventure brand is opening a huge new location in Toronto next month.

It's a rare thing to be beloved by hype-beasts, fashionistas and intrepid outdoorsmen alike, but Vancouver-based brand Arc'teryx has somehow managed to achieve that — and their foothold is only growing stronger.

In the latest development for the brand, they'll be opening their first ever "Alpha" store; a massive concept that will offer the widest selection of Arc'teryx products in all of Canada.

The new space will also be home to the brand's largest repair centre yet, where shoppers can bring their damaged — and frequently pricey to replace — items in for repair, in an effort to reduce waste.

The new concept will be taking over a 10,000 square-foot space at 50 Bloor St. West, bringing the uppercrust Mink Mile shopping scene a little bit more down-to-earth.

The store is set to open officially on Saturday, May 11, and will be hosting a number of events and giveaways in the days leading up to the grand opening.

Arc'teryx is currently home to five locations in Toronto, at the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Toronto Premium Outlets, Sherway Gardens and a brick-and-mortar on Queen West.