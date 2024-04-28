There's a huge outdoor flower market in Toronto right before Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2024 is just around the corner, and luckily for anyone scrambling to find a gift, there's a huge flower market coming to Toronto just in time.

Returning for their 11th season, the Toronto Flower Market is throwing their first market of the year just before Mother's Day, offering Toronto the perfect place to pick up a hand-crafted bouquet for Mom, or simply to treat yourself.

Celebrating and supporting a slew of local flower growers, florists, designers and producers, the market has been home to unique activations like a pick-your-own tulip field in the past, which will hopefully be making a return this year.

An explosion of colour coating the park at CAMH once a month from May to October, you can pick up pre-arranged bouquets, individual stems, and decorative arrangements while meeting the faces behind the local floral industry.

The innugural Toronto Flower Market of the 2024 season is happening on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is totally free to attend.

Additional Toronto Flower Markets are to be held rain or shine on June 15, July 13, Aug 17, Sept 14 and Oct 12.