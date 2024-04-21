5 new restaurants for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto

Toronto is full of great restaurants for Mother's Day brunch 2024, but it's always a fun idea to try someplace new.

From quaint and casual spots to French-inspired bistros, you'll have no trouble finding the perfect place to spoil the mamas in your life (even if it's you!)

Here are some new restaurants for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto.

Anyone would feel spoiled by a brunch at this bright, luxe Entertainment District Mediterranean spot located just off the lobby of the Sutton Place Hotel, with a selection of carefully crafted dishes and cocktails.

Keep things casual with a trip to this Corktown wine bar that draws inspiration from British pubs. Their weekend brunch menu offers a selection of dishes ranging from light and fresh to downright hearty that will leave your belly — and heart — full.

One of Toronto hospitality super-group O&B's latest ventures, this brasserie in The Well draws inspiration — in both their interiors and their menu — from the south of France. It's the perfect option for when you can't splurge on a plane ticket to Cannes for Mom.

Expect a small-but-mighty brunch menu (which is made up for with extensive cocktail offerings) at this visually stunning French-American Bistro on West Queen West, including oysters, Eggs Florentine, Steak and Eggs and more.

This recently-revamped gem near King and Niagara breathes life and light into the otherwise stale and musty tavern reputation. Treat mom to a plate of oysters, smoked salmon tartine or any other choice from their French bistro-inspired menu, and you'll be getting definite brownie points.