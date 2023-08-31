Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour concert film to Toronto

If you weren't one of the few Swifties who managed to snag tickets for Taylor Swift's six-show Eras Tour run in Toronto, you're still in luck, because the American singer-songwriter is bringing her concert film to theatres across the city.

On Thursday just before 8:30 a.m., Swift announced that she would be bringing her sold-out tour to big screens across North America starting Oct. 13.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

The concert film, which runs for two hours and 45 minutes, was directed by Grammy-nominated Sam Wrench, who has created live performance films with Billie Eilish, Mary J. Blige, BTS, and The Weeknd.

Wrench also directed Netflix's first music competition show in 2019, Rhythm + Flow, which starred hip-hop judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I.

If Wrench's past work is any indication, Swifties are guaranteed nearly three hours of heart-thumping music, nostalgic favourites, and sparkly on-stage costumes.

Swift wrote that Eras Tour attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing are all encouraged, as with any of her other concerts that have completely taken over several U.S. cities over the past year.

In a post on Thursday morning, Cineplex confirmed that the film would be playing at its theatres across the city, and Swifties even managed to momentarily crash the website once tickets went on sale.

It’s been a long time coming, but @taylorswift13 | The Eras Tour concert film lights up our big screens starting 10/13.



Get your tickets now 💗➡️ https://t.co/ToFMI6yGt9#TSTheErasTourFilm pic.twitter.com/WelyORNTNQ — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) August 31, 2023

At the time of publication, there are still lots of seats and dates to choose from, but as with any Swift-related event, tickets are flying fast.

your site crashed😭 — little miss enchanted🫶 (@laurenilissa13) August 31, 2023

If you didn't manage to score tickets for Swift's six-show Eras Tour run at the Rogers Centre in November 2024, this concert film may be your last chance to witness the legendary show.

Tickets for shows starting on Oct. 13 are currently available at Cineplex locations across Toronto.