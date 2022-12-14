35 restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto

Restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto will make your night sparkle with multi-course menus, champagne toasts and a glowing atmosphere. We can now dine in again to ring in the New Year, so let's make up for the lost time.

Here are restaurants for New Year's Eve dinner in Toronto that still have reservations availbale.

New Year's Eve features will join an a la carte menu for festivities at this moody restaurant inside 1 Hotel on Wellington. There'll also be a DJ and live music.

A seafood dinner for New Year's from this Baldwin Village hand roll bar includes oysters, uni, wild bluefin tuna, osetra caviar, Dungeness crab, Icelandic cod, wagyu and a financier.

Experience new flavours as you welcome a new year at this Little Italy restaurant serving a multi-course menu that includes shrimp toast and foie gras, white truffle egg noodles, Jerusalem artichoke dumplings, Singapore chili lobster and aged ribeye.

A three-course banquet, an open bar and live entertainment is the perfect way to ring in a glorious New Year at this Ukrainian restaurant on Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Etobicoke.

There are two seatings for a New Year's Eve prix fixe menu at this Greek restaurant in the King West area. The second seating includes a glass of sparkling at the ball drop, live entertainment and a DJ.

A five-course gourmet menu at this Mount Pleasant restaurant offers options like oysters, arancini, lobster tortellini and foie gras mousse.

Dine on an eight-course tasting menu influenced by global classics while listening to live blues, jazz and pop covers. A big blowout party with a DJ will follow afterwards.

A dinner party at this chill bar near Yonge and Eglinton includes a four-course menu, live music and bubbly at midnight.

Be welcomed with oysters and champagne at this Little Italy restaurant before digging into choices of beef carpaccio or beet salad, then steak or scallops, and finally ending off with boozy tiramisu.

Start off your dinner at this Danforth East wine bar with an amuse bouche and cava before moving on to courses of seafood, raddichio and sunchoke, braised short rib and panna cotta. There are two seatings and an optional wine pairing available.

If you're a meat eater looking to take out your vegan date for New Year's, head to this Wellington restaurant that designed two totally distinct menus, one completely vegan. One person can have striploin steak while another dines on grilled maitake.

An 8 p.m. prixe fixe dinner will be followed by a huge party starting at 10 p.m. at this massive nightlife spot in the Harboufront area.

A chef's tasting menu and sommelier-led pairings will be served high above the city at this 51st floor restaurant overlooking the dazzling Harbourfront.

Ball out at this 31st-floor restaurant in the Financial District's St. Regis Hotel Toronto and order a seafood tower or caviar for the table to go along with your multi-course dinner packed with lots of truffle, lobster and beef.

Have a plant-forward New Year's Eve at this Dundas West restaurant serving vegan or vegetarian dinners for two. Feast on olives, focaccia, pasta, and olive oil cake or affogato to share.

Taro puffs and trout crudo are followed by scallops or duck breast on the New Year's menu at this Bloordale restaurant. Cap the night with a blue cheese bao and some clementine sorbet for dessert.

An open bar with hors d'ouevres, an oyster bar, a champagne toast, live entertainment and DJs will all be part of a New Year's Eve bash at this Entertainment District restaurant.

If a big platter of BBQ is part of your ultimate new year celebration, then swing by this Corktown restaurant for New Year's Eve dinner for two with different price points.

A buffet dinner at this Scarborough restaurant rings in at just $29.99 for the price-conscious this holiday season - which is a lot of us. Load up on fried rice, chicken chow mein, roti, wings, spring rolls, jerk chicken and pepper shrimp before a champagne toast at midnight. Enjoy it all while Top 40, reggae and hip hop music play.

A four-course tasting menu will be followed by a full-on glam ball at this sprawling Beaches restaurant. Three DJs are slated to spin in three different rooms, plus a midnight toast for all attending this fete.

Oyster shooters, red snapper carpaccio, cavatelli, striploin and a take on coconut cream pie are all on the menu for New Year's Eve at this eclectic restaurant on Portland just off King West.

A signature five-course tasting menu will help you bid goodbye to 2022 in style at this fancy Corktown stalwart.

An amuse bouche, three courses and wine pairings all await those celebrating New Year's Eve at this French brasserie in Leslieville.

A five-course menu inspired by Sicilian and Mediterranean flavours is the breeziest way to welcome 2023 at this elegant but laid back Cabbagetown restaurant.

Buy tickets in advance for a luxury menu at this sophisticated but warm St. Clair West restaurant that locals swear by, with many regulars returning every year.

A four-course set menu at this Leslieville restaurant includes a potato and truffle terrine, tarte fine, a seafood medley of halibut, clams and mussels, and Gateau Suzette for dessert.

Expect shrimp toast with uni, wagyu rice rolls and black pepper ribeye for one night only at this Yorkville restaurant celebrating New Year's Eve.

Six courses on a New Year's Eve menu at this West Queen West wine bar include scallop crudo, shrimp toast, cavatelli and wagyu short rib.

Get a complimentary prosecco with the six-course tasting dinner that includes oysters, beef carpaccio, duck terrine, scallops, filet mignon and profiteroles at this Parkdale restaurant.

Award-winning Chef Nuit Regular has designed a five-course menu that includes shrimp cocktail, salad, soup, and a choice of grilled chicken, braised beef, sea bream or tofu.

A "masquerade secret dinner" at this plant-based Little Italy restaurant consists of lentil salad, roasted eggplant, zucchini blossom and caramelized leek veloute, lion's mane and a Oaxacan chocolate mousse. Formal attire is expected, so this is your chance to get really dressed up.

A five-course NYE tasting menu at this Beaches restaurant will include a seafood platter, beet salad, tortelloni, your choice of halibut or beef wellington, and dark chocolate ganache cake. You can also add on wine pairings, and they're doing a New Year's Day brunch too if you find yourself in need of a little hair of the dog.

Escape to Paris for an evening at this Queen West restaurant serving a French tasting menu that includes artichoke pasta, truffle risotto, salmon and affogato creme brulee. You can also add a caviar course and wine or mocktail pairings for additional charges.

NYE celebrations will be going on all throughout the Broadview Hotel, Riverside's party destination, including a dinner at this restaurant inside. Expect options like tuna crudo, agnolotti, surf and turf, and chocolate torte.

An oyster bar, sushi bar and appetizers are all part of a New Year's Eve ball at this swanky sky-high Harbourfront restaurant inside Hotel X Toronto.