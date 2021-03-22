25 places to have fun and stay safe outdoors in Toronto this spring

Places to explore in the spring around Toronto are plentiful with parks, gardens, beaches and trails scattered throughout the city. Though the exact timeline of when we'll be out of the grey zone remains hazy, the natural spaces right in our backyard can make for some safe exploring.

Here are some places you can head to for some outdoor fun this spring.

Nothing says spring like the splashes of pink and white that can be found at High Park as the cherry blossoms begin to bloom. They're on track to come to life in late April this year.

One of the best views of the lake in all of the city can be found at Marilyn Bell Park. There's a lookout platform and also plenty of large trees for shade on the hotter days.

Sitting adjacent to the Toronto Botanical Garden, Edwards Gardens features trickling waterfalls, picturesque bridges and swirling hedges. Head south and you'll also eventually hit Wilket Creek and Sunnybrook Park.

Coming in at 22.5 kilometres, this winding trail that's lined with towering transmission towers is best attempted with a bike. A cool spring day also helps since you won't find much reprieve from the sun along the way.

This historic sculptural sanctuary that's seen many improvements over the years makes for a nice spot to spend an afternoon. Guild Park is home to a collection of rustic stone pieces of art and architecture from Toronto's past, a greenhouse and a colourful garden.

Warm weather calls for a walk through the secluded open-air butterfly paradise that can be found along this far-reaching lakefront park. You're sure to spot a variety of native butterflies fluttering while you simultaneously take in views of the water.

Although the water won't be quite warm enough yet for a dip, this highly underrated beach still makes for a lovely spot to spend a day. Walk along the more laid back end of the boardwalk or explore Kew Gardens and spot a peek at the historic Kew Williams House.

The much beloved Arb features beautiful botanical gardens as well as plenty of more secluded trails branching off from the main area. There's a full 250 acres to explore in this natural pocket in the city.

With canoe and kayak rentals available nearby, Etienne Brule Park is the perfect launch point for a paddle on the Humber River. If fishing is more your thing, the opening of the Humber River rainbow trout season officially begins in April.

The start of good weather always calls for a stopover to Kensington Market. Explore the maze of narrow streets and alleys, stop in at a few of the vintage boutiques and enjoy the sunshine from a spot on the grass at Bellevue Square Park.

As one of Toronto's most beloved nature getaways, the Spit is the perfect spot to experience hiking trails, wildlife, and views of the skyline. It's also one of the best places for bird-watching with thousands of birds passing through this time of year.

Although the grounds are open year-round, the formal flower and herb beds start to bloom in the spring giving even more reason to visit. The area also backs onto a ravine system that's intertwined with walking trails.

Found at the very end of the Queen streetcar line in the Long Branch area, Marie Curtis Beach is worth the trek from downtown. It's much quieter than some of the other beaches in the city and comes with trails along the Etobicoke Creek.

Spring weather feels like the perfect excuse to check out the Bluffs and Bluffer's Park is where you can experience the cliffs in all their glory. The park features a long sandy beach, plenty of picnic areas and walkways to epic lookouts.

With four large firepits found around this waterfront green space, you can spend your spring nights here cozying up by the fire with views of the lake and skyline just off to the side.

Home to breathtaking views of Lake Ontario and the dramatic cliff faces of the Bluffs, East Point is nothing short of a natural gem. It's also home to over 170 species of birds that come out right around spring time.

There's lots to see along this nine-kilometre trail. Traveling all three sections of the Railpath, you'll cross scenic bridges and travel tree-lined paths as they lead you through a number of different neighbourhoods with detours through Evergreen Brick Works.

Tucked just behind St. Clair Avenue West, Nordheimer Ravine is home to a few different treasures like a muraled subway exit and another with a fascinating backstory. A massive reservoir and sweeping views of the city can be found at the conjoined Sir Winston Churchill Park.

A Saturday morning visit to the Brick Works farmers' market is a great add-on to any weekend in the springtime. Make sure to take a walk on the surrounding trails and take a jaunt up to the lookout point for sweeping views of the Don Valley.

This often glossed-over natural area in Toronto deserves a mention for its expansive boardwalk trails that act as an off-leash dog area the entire way. Even better, you'll be walking through a forest of 150-year-old trees.

The section of the Don, known for its famous rainbow tunnel, makes for a more-than-pleasant nature stroll. The diversity of the area and openings to the river mean plenty of chances to spot some wildlife.

This natural hotspot nestled behind the Ontario Centre is part of a chain of parks along the Don River. Once here, you can make use of the frisbee golf nets scattered around the area or check out the free-to-use archery range.

Corktown Common features a wetland pond and sheltered lawns crowned by one of the city's most impressive playgrounds. There's also a water pad that comes in handy on hotter days.

Following closely to the Don River, this 13.5-kilometre trail leads under overpasses, near old railway lines and even past some old gargoyle statues. Just keep in mind, it can get a bit packed when the sun is shining.

There are all sorts of fun stuff to do on the Island once the weather gets a little kinder. Spring ferry service starts up beginning April 12, when you can head over to this urban paradise to spend the day.