This is where you can book an outdoor fire pit with majestic views of Toronto's skyline

There is a fire pit with beautiful views of Toronto's skyline and — for now at least — people can reserve it for their own private gathering.

Although the province is recommending people stay home for the next little while, this could be a fun outdoor activity for when COVID-19 cases decrease again.

The fire pit located in Trillium Park at Ontario Place can be reserved online.

Officials at Ontario Place warn that they may be forced to closed bookings due to potential lockdown. Normally, however, the fire pit is available for select time slots during day and evening.

At $44.25 for a reservation, the fire pit could be a cheap outing for your family bubble. The wood is not included and reservation holders are asked to bring their own wood (not painted or pressure-treated). Burning foliage or wood products collected from within Ontario Place property is not allowed.

There is also no burning during times of gusting winds or inclement weather.

Sand is provided to extinguish the fire. The sand bin is next to the pit.

While the fire pits are not designed for cooking purposes, you can roast a few marshmallows.

Alcohol is not permitted at the fire pit or on Ontario Place grounds and the facility has several COVID-19 guidelines.

Ontario Place is not the only location in Toronto to rent a fire pit. Several Toronto Parks have fire pits, and although most are available from May 1 to Oct. 30, weather permitting, some are for use year-round.