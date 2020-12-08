Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens might be a bit less known than some of the other public gardens in Toronto, but it's just as breathtaking with stone balconies and crushed brick walkways surrounded by lush greenery.

Created in 1933, the park was originally located opposite Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Yonge Street before it was moved to its present location in 1951 due to subway construction.

Today, the park can be found near Yonge and Lawrence with a grand decorative gateway into the Gardens located on the east side of Yonge Street.

The gate at this entrance bears a plaque depicting a maple leaf in honour of Alexander Muir, who composed the song "The Maple Leaf Forever" in celebration of the Confederation of Canada.

The tall stone wall inside the Garden displays another monument to the famous Canadian composer.

The secret garden also contains formal flower and herb beds, balconies and steps, wooden archways, and sunken gardens enclosed by maple, willow and oak trees.

After you experience the beauty of this place, it won't be hard to believe that the Garden was internationally declared one of the best 25 urban design projects built before 1985 in Toronto.

The grounds are open year-round and evoke natural beauty no matter the season.

There's also ample seating space for those who want to sit and enjoy the serene setting for a little while.

Once you’ve explored all the secret green passageways throughout the Garden, you can continue your explorations on the trail system nearby.

The park backs onto a ravine system that's intertwined with walking trails. Just descend into Blythwood Ravine on the south side of the Gardens, which then extends to Sherwood Park and Sunnydene Park.