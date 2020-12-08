City
Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens

Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens is a secret gateway to Toronto's ravine system

Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens might be a bit less known than some of the other public gardens in Toronto, but it's just as breathtaking with stone balconies and crushed brick walkways surrounded by lush greenery.

alexander muir memorial gardens

Stone staircases throughout the Gardens bring you through the different levels of this gorgeous outdoor space.

Created in 1933, the park was originally located opposite Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Yonge Street before it was moved to its present location in 1951 due to subway construction.

alexander muir memorial gardens

There will be endless nature views during your stroll through the Gardens.

Today, the park can be found near Yonge and Lawrence with a grand decorative gateway into the Gardens located on the east side of Yonge Street. 

alexander muir memorial gardens

The decorative gate on Yonge Street can't be missed. 

The gate at this entrance bears a plaque depicting a maple leaf in honour of Alexander Muir, who composed the song "The Maple Leaf Forever" in celebration of the Confederation of Canada. 

alexander muir memorial gardens

A golden maple leaf can even be seen on the door of the gated entrance.

The tall stone wall inside the Garden displays another monument to the famous Canadian composer.

alexander muir memorial gardens

Staircases come down on either side of the stone wall that bears a dedication to Muir. 

The secret garden also contains formal flower and herb beds, balconies and steps, wooden archways, and sunken gardens enclosed by maple, willow and oak trees.

alexander muir memorial gardens

There are a number of different trees, plants, flowers, and herbs with some still in bloom. 

After you experience the beauty of this place, it won't be hard to believe that the Garden was internationally declared one of the best 25 urban design projects built before 1985 in Toronto. 

alexander muir memorial gardens

The rustic wooden archways provide the perfect photo ops. 

The grounds are open year-round and evoke natural beauty no matter the season.  

alexander muir memorial gardens

There are so many vibrant colours to be found in the Gardens, even in the middle of winter.

There's also ample seating space for those who want to sit and enjoy the serene setting for a little while.alexander muir memorial gardens

There are plenty of benches placed throughout the grounds. 

Once you’ve explored all the secret green passageways throughout the Garden, you can continue your explorations on the trail system nearby.

alexander muir memorial gardens

Many small pathways framed by bushes and trees meander through and around the Gardens.

The park backs onto a ravine system that's intertwined with walking trails. Just descend into Blythwood Ravine on the south side of the Gardens, which then extends to Sherwood Park and Sunnydene Park.

alexander muir memorial gardens

Photos by

Olivia Little 

