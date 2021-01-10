This trail with a waterfall along Etobicoke Creek in Toronto will soon stretch over 50 kilometres

Etobicoke Creek Trail is a picturesque pathway along a river in Toronto that features views of Lake Ontario and a small waterfall.

When completed, the trail will stretch over 50 kilometres from the Waterfront Trail at the Lake to the town of Caledon.

Although the trail is currently closed at Queen Elizabeth Way (and will be until November 2021) the nearly six-kilometre out and back journey from Marie Curtis Park still makes for a worthwhile stroll.

The trail begins at the end of the pier (just south of the parking lot) where you might spot some windsurfers on a breezy day and views of Lake Ontario.

Through the park, there are plenty of towering trees with some of the Alder trees estimated to be over 150 years old.

The trail heads north alongside Etobicoke Creek which steadily flows in the opposite direction toward the Lake. Sections of the trail run on either side of the river with bridges providing access.

Be sure to look out for little offshoots from the main paved trail that allow you to follow the same path on a more wooded trail right along the creek.

As you continue on, you'll pass under a triple set of tracks that are used by GO Transit as well as many CN freight trains.

There's also a small waterfall located beside the Toronto Golf Club (which is temporarily closed). Although smaller than what can be found in Hamilton, the raging cascade still makes for a nice view close to the city.

A number of brightly-decorated birdhouses situated beside the waterfall also guarantee sightings of feathered friends.

The creek is characterized by winding pathways and rocky shale banks. As the trail curves up around the waterway, you'll be offered up plenty of optimal viewing points.