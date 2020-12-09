City
Olivia Little
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Sherwood Park Toronto

Sherwood Park in Toronto has a boardwalk trail through a forest full of 150-year-old trees

City
Olivia Little
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sherwood Park spreads out over 40 acres in north Toronto and is covered in trees that have been around for over 150 years. 

sherwood park toronto

The trail through the park spans about four kilometres making for a great hike. 

Located near Blythwood and Mt. Pleasant Road, a small section of the park is actually part of the vast Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Forest, which used to cover the region. 

sherwood park toronto

Stairs on the boardwalk lead both up unto the street and further down into the ravine system. 

Throughout the green space, and especially on some of the steeper pitches, expansive wooden boardwalks have been laid down. 

sherwood park toronto

The elevated boardwalk provides some incredible views of the surrounding old-growth forest. 

This makes the trail more accessible for hikers, but also helps to protect the rich flora and fauna that lies beneath. 

sherwood park toronto

The boardwalk trail looks out over the vast amount of native trees in the area. 

A number of different trees line the boardwalk, including white pine, hemlock, beech, oak, and sugar maple, providing a leafy canopy during the warmer months. 

The well-established forest is just as beautiful in the winter, though. 

sherwood park toronto

The year-round forest trail is picturesque any time of the year. 

The boardwalk section, as well as a large portion of the rest of the trail, is actually an off-leash area so your four-legged friend can come along and roam freely through the fenced-in pathways. 

sherwood park toronto

A large part of the trail and boardwalk through the park is a part of the off-leash area. 

Spanning from Bayview Avenue to Blythwood Road, Sherwood Park is situated between Sunnybrook Park to the east and Blythwood Ravine, Lawrence Park, and Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens to the west. 

sherwood park toronto

A large stone staircase leads up to the off-leash area at Sherwood Avenue. 

The east end of the park toward Blythwood Ravine has a playground, picnic pavilion, and public washrooms. 

sherwood park toronto

Keep in mind the park washrooms will be closed for the season. 

The trail through this section cuts off into two different directions on either side of Burke Brook, a small stream and tributary of the Don River watershed. 

sherwood park toronto

Photos by

Olivia Little

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto are dangerously dumping snow in bike lanes

Cops call out genius who thought tape would hold huge dresser on top of their car

Explosive fire breaks out at tent encampment in Toronto's Liberty Village

Ontario drunk driver crashes into multiple vehicles before landing on top of parked cars

10 dog friendly trails to explore outdoors in Toronto this winter​

A Toronto doctor shared her advice for talking to anti-vaxxers ahead of the holidays

Sherwood Park in Toronto has a boardwalk trail through a forest full of 150-year-old trees

Toronto's homeless are resorting to using TTC vehicles as makeshift living spaces