Sherwood Park spreads out over 40 acres in north Toronto and is covered in trees that have been around for over 150 years.

Located near Blythwood and Mt. Pleasant Road, a small section of the park is actually part of the vast Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Forest, which used to cover the region.

Throughout the green space, and especially on some of the steeper pitches, expansive wooden boardwalks have been laid down.

This makes the trail more accessible for hikers, but also helps to protect the rich flora and fauna that lies beneath.

A number of different trees line the boardwalk, including white pine, hemlock, beech, oak, and sugar maple, providing a leafy canopy during the warmer months.

The well-established forest is just as beautiful in the winter, though.

The boardwalk section, as well as a large portion of the rest of the trail, is actually an off-leash area so your four-legged friend can come along and roam freely through the fenced-in pathways.

Spanning from Bayview Avenue to Blythwood Road, Sherwood Park is situated between Sunnybrook Park to the east and Blythwood Ravine, Lawrence Park, and Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens to the west.

The east end of the park toward Blythwood Ravine has a playground, picnic pavilion, and public washrooms.

The trail through this section cuts off into two different directions on either side of Burke Brook, a small stream and tributary of the Don River watershed.