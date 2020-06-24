This is what's open in Toronto as the city enters Stage 2

What is open in Toronto right now has changed a whole lot since the city has officially entered Stage 2 of reopening. As of June 24, the city will see the reopening of shopping malls, restaurant patios, attractions and much, much more.

Here's a list of everything opening as part of Stage 2

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are allowed to be open during this. Some places and services, however, may still remain closed.

Food, drink and other vices

Retail stores

All retail stores and shopping malls

Clothing, furniture and home decor stores

Garden centres and nurseries

Hardware stores

Bike stores and bike repair

Safety supply stores

Outdoors and recreation

City parks

Provincial parks

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

Golf courses

Golf driving ranges

Marinas and boat clubs

Picnic shelters at city parks

Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.

Off-leash dog parks

Skateboard parks

Beaches

Outdoor swimming pools

Consumer and business services

Banks

Car dealerships

Funeral services

Gas stations

Hotels

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Lawn care services

Mail services

Veterinary services

Businesses that board animals

Animal and pet care services

Cleaning and maintenance services

Non-essential construction

Daycare and child services

Party, wedding planning and consulting services

Wedding chapels

Health and personal care services

Audiologists

Chiropodists

Chiropractors

Dentists

Dietitians

Homeopaths

Kinesiologists

Massage therapists

Medical laboratory technologists

Medical radiation technologists and sonographers

Midwives

Naturopaths

Occupational therapists

Opticians

Optometrists

Pharmacies

Physicians

Physiotherapists

Podiatrists

Psychologists

Psychotherapists

Respiratory therapists

Speech-language pathologists

Surgeries

Traditional Chinese medical practitioners and acupuncturists

Hair services including barber shops, hair salons, hairdressers/stylists, colour consulting services, scalp treatment services, hair weaving services, and hair replacement services

Beauty salons, shops and parlours including beauticians, estheticians, cosmetology shops or salons, manicure and pedicure salons

Hair removal services

Diet centres (non-medical), diet workshops, weight control clinics, and weight-reduction centres (non-medical)

Piercing services

Day spas

Tanning salons

Tattoo studios

Personal trainers and sports trainers (outside of gyms only)

Other

TTC

GO Train and UP Express

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Sports team training facilities

Media operations

Public libraries

Toronto museums and attractions (opening dates vary)

Community centres

Art galleries

DriveTest centres

The following businesses, facilities, and services still remain closed

There's still no certainty on how long these closures will continue to last or when the city will will be allowed to enter Stage 3 of reopening.