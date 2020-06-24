This is what's open in Toronto as the city enters Stage 2

What is open in Toronto right now has changed a whole lot since the city has officially entered Stage 2 of reopening. As of June 24, the city will see the reopening of shopping malls, restaurant patios, attractions and much, much more.
Here's a list of everything opening as part of Stage 2
Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are allowed to be open during this. Some places and services, however, may still remain closed.
Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
- City parks
- Provincial parks
- Mount Pleasant Cemetery
- Golf courses
- Golf driving ranges
- Marinas and boat clubs
- Picnic shelters at city parks
- Outdoor sports fields and courts for recreational play not for team sports and where social distancing can still be maintained. This includes soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds.
- Off-leash dog parks
- Skateboard parks
- Beaches
- Outdoor swimming pools
Consumer and business services
- Banks
- Car dealerships
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Hotels
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Lawn care services
- Mail services
- Veterinary services
- Businesses that board animals
- Animal and pet care services
- Cleaning and maintenance services
- Non-essential construction
- Daycare and child services
- Party, wedding planning and consulting services
- Wedding chapels
Health and personal care services
- Audiologists
- Chiropodists
- Chiropractors
- Dentists
- Dietitians
- Homeopaths
- Kinesiologists
- Massage therapists
- Medical laboratory technologists
- Medical radiation technologists and sonographers
- Midwives
- Naturopaths
- Occupational therapists
- Opticians
- Optometrists
- Pharmacies
- Physicians
- Physiotherapists
- Podiatrists
- Psychologists
- Psychotherapists
- Respiratory therapists
- Speech-language pathologists
- Surgeries
- Traditional Chinese medical practitioners and acupuncturists
- Hair services including barber shops, hair salons, hairdressers/stylists, colour consulting services, scalp treatment services, hair weaving services, and hair replacement services
- Beauty salons, shops and parlours including beauticians, estheticians, cosmetology shops or salons, manicure and pedicure salons
- Hair removal services
- Diet centres (non-medical), diet workshops, weight control clinics, and weight-reduction centres (non-medical)
- Piercing services
- Day spas
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo studios
- Personal trainers and sports trainers (outside of gyms only)
Other
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remain closed
There's still no certainty on how long these closures will continue to last or when the city will will be allowed to enter Stage 3 of reopening.