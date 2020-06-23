27 patios that will open in Toronto for the start of Stage 2

Patios in Toronto are officially allowed to open on June 24 as part of the province's Stage 2 plan. The wait is finally over and you can finally sip on cocktails, dine on good eats and soak up the sunshine on some of Toronto's greatest outdoor spaces.

Here are the patios that will be open in Toronto tomorrow.

The popular steakhouse located within Casa Loma is opening their terrace up for guests the first chance they get. They'll be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Patios at their Yorkville, King West and Yonge & Eglinton locations will all be open for business come Wednesday. Tables can be reserved by visiting their website.

The Kensington Market patio is ready and eager to open its doors once again. Details on how to reserve a table are still TBD but will be announced soon on their Instagram.

The King West spot known for their clean eats and tasty cocktails will no longer just be offering takeout and delivery. Starting June 24 the rooftop patio will be back in business.

The Leslieville patio will be open starting at 11 a.m. on June 24. For reservations text 647.997.4828 with your full name, time of arrival and number of people in your party. Walk-ins will also be welcomed but priority will be given to parties with a reservation.

Along with takeout, the adorable restaurant in Cabbagetown will be opening their patio. Reservations can be made through their website starting June 23.

The prestigious hotel across from Union Station is debuting a brand new terrace as Toronto enters Stage 2. The new CLOCKWORK Terrace will open to serve drinks starting at noon.

This Greek restaurant in Scarborough will be reopening for dining. Call 416.335.9600 to book a reservation.

The chain restaurant with locations all across the GTA will reopen its large street-level patio in the Entertainment District this Wednesday.

The Yorkville patio has been preparing for weeks to reopen their doors. They'll be back open for business starting at 12:01 a.m. on June 24. After an evening of midnight beers, they'll be open again from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting Wednesday at noon the Harbord Village cider bar will be seating customers on their patio. Spots can be reserved by calling 647.347.7747 or dropping an email through their website.

The sprawling rooftop patio at this Japanese restaurant in Yorkville will be opening up at noon. Reservations will be made live shortly.

If you're looking for a patio to brunch at in the Upper Beaches come Wednesday this is the spot. Tables for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday can be reserved by calling 416.792.8490.

The massive patio in Roncesvalles Village will be back to serving brews in the sunshine starting at 3 p.m.

The CityPlace restaurant known for their brunch will be opening their patio bright and early Wednesday starting the day at 10 a.m.

The popular Italian restaurant on King West is back and accepting reservations for their patio on OpenTable.

The Annex pub will be opening up their patio with some new menu items and summer cocktails tomorrow. Table resos can be made online.

The restaurant that took over Portland Variety will be opening up their patio for the first time ever June 24 from noon to 1 a.m.

If you've been dreaming of next level Caesar monstrosities you'll be happy to know the King East bar is back in action. Unlike most places, they will not be accepting reservations.

During the week the patio on The Esplanade will be operating from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on the weekend. Seating will be first come, first serve.

The wing chain has a number of patios already operating in the rest of province and come June 24 they will reopen patios at 595 Bay St., 92 King St. East, 561 Danforth Ave., 376 Bloor St. West, 1 Baldwin St., 313 Bremner Blvd., 528 Yonge St., 2050 Yonge St., 5307 Yonge St. and 557 Dixon Rd.

The sidewalk patio at this popular joint in Leslieville will be open and accepting reservations through calling 416.466.8934.

The Korean restaurant on Ossington will be serving their dinner menu on their backyard patio.

The Scottish pub in Little Italy will reopen June 24 and tables are only available through reservations. Call 416.577.7472 to book.

The restaurant near the Rogers Centre will be serving up wings and beer outside starting at noon. Walk-ins only.

The Annex pub will be offering limited seating on their patio along with their usual takeout.

Bask in the sunshine in Brockton Village while drinking a cold Woodhouse beer on their front patio.