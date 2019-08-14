Best of Toronto
Caesar Toronto

The Best Caesars in Toronto

The best Caesars in Toronto will quench your thirst for a spicy, tangy Clamato cocktail. One of the strangest, but most satisfying drinks ever invented (fun fact: it originated in Calgary), Bloody Caesars are easily one of the best hangover cures, especially with all the extravagant toppings you can get this beverage decked out with.

Here are the best Caesars in Toronto. 

Farmhouse Tavern
1

Farmhouse Tavern

The Farmhouse Smoked Caesar is the signature cocktail at this homey haunt in the Junction Triangle, topped with smoked oysters and fresh horseradish. Or, head there on Sunday for their F*ck Mondays menu and get a standard version for $4.

Score on King
2

Score on King

'Monstrous' is the best way to describe the Caesars here. This sports bar on King East serves ludicrous glasses topped with entire meals, from cheeseburgers and onion rings down to the dessert. They range from $13 all the way to $60.

Hunters Landing
3

Hunters Landing

Just another outpost of the Landing franchise, this CityPlace location does an extravagant brunch cocktail garnished with lobster tail and brisket sliders for $16. The rest of the week, there’s a regular version with bacon for $11.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
4

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

What better way to wash down Southern BBQ than with a cold Caesar? The Port Lands location of this classic barbeque house serves up their drinks with a smoked rib to accompany your platter of meats.

The Carbon Bar
5

The Carbon Bar

Brunch Caesars are super pretty at this Corktown BBQ, with shrimp, capers and sprigs of dill. A lucky Caesar winner might also be gifted an epic version decked out with pickles, brisket burnt ends, crab claws and fried chicken.

Harlem Underground
6

Harlem Underground

This West Queen West restaurant for Caribbean comfort food offers simple Caesars, but the power bevvy is definitely The Bloody Jerk, which comes with harlem hot sauce, mini fried chicken and waffles, and candied plantain for $20.55.

Rodney's Oyster House
7

Rodney's Oyster House

Caesar’s are a seafood-y drink, so it makes sense this oyster house on King West would have a really good one. Their Rodney’s signature is $13 and comes with Gulf shrimp and the very Canadian Walter Caesar mix.

Dundas and Carlaw
8

Dundas and Carlaw

It may be a cafe, but this Leslieville hangout also does cocktails in the evening, including their Sleazer: an impressive drink with a stacked skewer of dill pickle, olives, a pepperette, and a dilly bean for $14.25.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen
9

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

It might be a classy affair at this popular brunch destination in Liberty Village, but their Caesars menu gets down and dirty with drinks ($12.50) that come with Walter’s clam mix (there’s a vegan option too), stoli vodka, house hot sauce, and a whole lot of curly celery.

