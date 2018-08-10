Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
cocktails toronto

The Best Cocktail Bars in Toronto

The best cocktail bars in Toronto always lift spirits, often beginning with a dazzling presentation. Ranging from the classic to the molecular, bartenders across the city combine scents, flavours, ingredients and garnishes to create a buzz in more ways than one.

Here are the best cocktail bars in Toronto.

Northwood
1

Northwood

This parkside spot close to Christie Pits sports a gorgeous patio and makes for an excellent spot to polish off a classic martini, or try something at the house’s suggestion. Pair with a darling cheese plate and you’re good to go.

Bar Raval
2

Bar Raval

Cocktails pack some serious punch at this Little Italy tapas spot. Whether you’re ordering something heavy and boozy or a refreshing Ms. Primo, the expert folks behind the beautifully carved bar have the cure for what ails you. Opt for the "Drink Me" option to get a bevvy curated specially for you.

BarChef
3

BarChef

The ultimate artsy molecular cocktails aren’t so much drinks as science experiments here, with presentation that could have these beverages mistaken for floral arrangements.

Cocktail Bar
4

Cocktail Bar

This humming joint with a killer patio from firecracker restaurateur Jen Agg is the place to crowd around a flickering candle. This spot boasts a menu of colourful cocktails based around flavour palettes, the seasons, and whims, with names like "No New Friends" and "Crusta Rhymes."

Civil Liberties
5

Civil Liberties

You could order any old cocktail at this Bloorcourt bar, but why do that when they can whip up pretty much anything based on an occasion, feeling, flavour or preference? Rows of rare ingredients backlit like in a Harry Potter movie attest to the alchemical capabilities of the bartenders here.

Pretty Ugly
6

Pretty Ugly

With a mini mezcal bar in the front, this Parkdale spot is a twofer. Cocktails in the back are based on themes ranging from horror movies to nights when certain staff members drank all the vermouth, featuring ingredients like "rainforest elixir" and flower garnishes.

Famous Last Words
7

Famous Last Words

Cocktail nerds and bookworms intersect at this literary-themed bar in the Junction. Creative cocktails based on books like the pungently smoky, rosemary-garnished Goldfinch are part of a menu that’s practically a novel in itself.

Cold Tea
8

Cold Tea

The names of cocktails here—with ingredients like sochu and chili tequila and frilly fresh herb garnishes—make cheeky references to pop culture. Try the Eastbound & Down at this speakeasy-like Kensington hangout with a fun Asian menu.

The Cloak
9

The Cloak

Cocktails like the gin, lime and rosewater Kapu Kulu are the perfect Instagrammable end to the day at this King West area hideaway.

Lead photo by

Jesse Mins at Cold Tea

The Best Cocktail Bars in Toronto

