The Best Cocktail Bars in Toronto
The best cocktail bars in Toronto always lift spirits, often beginning with a dazzling presentation. Ranging from the classic to the molecular, bartenders across the city combine scents, flavours, ingredients and garnishes to create a buzz in more ways than one.
Here are the best cocktail bars in Toronto.
Cocktails pack some serious punch at this Little Italy tapas spot. Whether you’re ordering something heavy and boozy or a refreshing Ms. Primo, the expert folks behind the beautifully carved bar have the cure for what ails you. Opt for the "Drink Me" option to get a bevvy curated specially for you.
You could order any old cocktail at this Bloorcourt bar, but why do that when they can whip up pretty much anything based on an occasion, feeling, flavour or preference? Rows of rare ingredients backlit like in a Harry Potter movie attest to the alchemical capabilities of the bartenders here.
Jesse Mins at Cold Tea
