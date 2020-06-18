Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beaches open

6 beaches in Toronto opening for swimming next week

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Get ready for some splashy fun, Toronto, because several beaches will be open for swimming next week.

Part of the SwimTO program, swimming is permitted six Toronto beaches with lifeguards on duty beginning Monday, June 22.

Beaches around the city were never officially closed but now lifeguards will be actively monitoring them from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day, while outdoor pools, wading pools and splash pads will also be reopening for use.

The six beaches reopening for swimming are:

  • Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)
  • Marie Curtis Park East Beach
  • Sunnyside Beach
  • Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)

Lifeguards will also be responsible for crowd management while health and safety measures, such as keeping two metres apart from other beachgoers are expected.

Lead photo by

you picked me

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

6 beaches in Toronto opening for swimming next week

The first baseman of the Blue Jays is refusing to pay rent on his Toronto condo

The Niagara Falls zipline is reopening with new rules for social distancing

Toronto skateboard community to skate in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

The epic lavender farm near Toronto is reopening but only for a few visitors at a time

Toronto says it has a plan to open outdoor swimming pools this summer

GoodLife Fitness reveals details on when gym locations will be reopening in Ontario

Beaches and campsites are officially about to open in Ontario provincial parks