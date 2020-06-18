6 beaches in Toronto opening for swimming next week

Get ready for some splashy fun, Toronto, because several beaches will be open for swimming next week.

Part of the SwimTO program, swimming is permitted six Toronto beaches with lifeguards on duty beginning Monday, June 22.

Beaches around the city were never officially closed but now lifeguards will be actively monitoring them from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day, while outdoor pools, wading pools and splash pads will also be reopening for use.

The six beaches reopening for swimming are:

Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue Flag)

Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue Flag)

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag)

Marie Curtis Park East Beach

Sunnyside Beach

Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag)

Lifeguards will also be responsible for crowd management while health and safety measures, such as keeping two metres apart from other beachgoers are expected.