Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pools open

Toronto's outdoor swimming pools are officially starting to open this week

Following Ontario Premier Doug Ford's announcement that Toronto can enter Stage 2 of reopening the economy beginning Wednesday, Mayor John Tory says some of the city's outdoor pools will be opening by the end of the week.

Speaking at his daily press briefing Monday, Tory said the provincial decision means the city is free to move ahead with SwimTO ⁠— the quick-launch program created to help Toronto residents access outdoor aquatic amenities safely this summer. 

"The SwimTO plan represents an opportunity to ensure that all Torontonians can safely — safely in many respects but also in the context of public health — access outdoor aquatic recreation and cool down during hot summer temperatures as the province lifts its emergency orders and Toronto itself begins to reopen," Tory said when the program was first announced.

During Monday's press conference, Tory said the city's splash pads are expected to be up and running as early as Wednesday. 

He said 15 of Toronto's 58 outdoor pools are set to start opening Friday, and others are expected to follow Saturday. While the city has yet to release a list of which pools are opening when, it's expected that the majority will be open for operations within a short while.

Tory also said wading pools will begin to open on July 1. 

In addition to this announcement, six of the city's beaches reopened for swimming access today with lifeguard supervision (Bluffer's Park Beach, Cherry/Clarke Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Woodbine Beach), and the remaining five beaches will have supervision by July 1. 

