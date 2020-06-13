Farmers' markets in Toronto are now open for the summer

Farmers' markets in Toronto have started to open with a total of 22 different ones scheduled to gradually reopen soon.

Evergreen Brick Works and the St. Lawrence Market outdoor market are both open as of today, Saturday June 13.

Other sites where farmers' markets are usually operated and now permitted to reopen include Dufferin Grove Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Wychwood Barns, Montgomery Inn, David Pecaut Square, Nathan Phillips Square and Mel Lastman Square.

"The City is working with market organizers to determine the potential reopening of these markets this season in compliance with provincial rules and public health guidelines," reads a news release.

"St. Lawrence Market has worked with the City's CurbTO program to relocate the outdoor area onto Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street to allow for physical distancing. Lineup areas for the indoor and outdoor farmers' market will start on Market Street and both areas will operate every Saturday from 5 a.m. t0 3 p.m."

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to shop.

Toronto Public Health has developed guidelines for organizers, staff and vendors with recommended safety measures.

Organizers are to get in touch with relevant City permitting bodies for "additional recommendations and heightened requirements."

"Farmers' markets are a vital part of our neighbourhoods, providing access to fresh local fruits and vegetables to keep us healthy," says Mayor John Tory who shopped today at St. Lawrence Market.

"While farmers' markets will be different this year, they are an important part of ensuring food security in our city and I'm proud that we are responding quickly to ensure they can safely reopen soon."

"Farmer's markets and fresh food markets provide Toronto residents with healthy, local and fresh food, while improving neighbourhood food security and resilience," says Councillor Joe Cressy, Chair of the Board of Health.

"Toronto Public Health's guidelines will enable this essential service to reopen in a way that is safe for organizers, vendors and customers."

"Toronto has an incredibly strong food and beverage sector and farmers' markets are an important part of that local food infrastructure," says Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson.

"These markets not only provide farmers with access to urban customers, they also offer local food entrepreneurs a vital launching pad for their fledgling businesses."