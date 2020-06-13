Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
farmers markets toronto

Farmers' markets in Toronto are now open for the summer

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Farmers' markets in Toronto have started to open with a total of 22 different ones scheduled to gradually reopen soon.

Evergreen Brick Works and the St. Lawrence Market outdoor market are both open as of today, Saturday June 13.

farmers markets toronto 2020

Other sites where farmers' markets are usually operated and now permitted to reopen include Dufferin Grove Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Wychwood Barns, Montgomery Inn, David Pecaut Square, Nathan Phillips Square and Mel Lastman Square.

farmers markets toronto 2020

"The City is working with market organizers to determine the potential reopening of these markets this season in compliance with provincial rules and public health guidelines," reads a news release.

farmers markets toronto 2020

"St. Lawrence Market has worked with the City's CurbTO program to relocate the outdoor area onto Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street to allow for physical distancing. Lineup areas for the indoor and outdoor farmers' market will start on Market Street and both areas will operate every Saturday from 5 a.m. t0 3 p.m."

farmers markets toronto 2020

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to shop.

farmers markets toronto 2020

Toronto Public Health has developed guidelines for organizers, staff and vendors with recommended safety measures.

farmers markets toronto 2020

Organizers are to get in touch with relevant City permitting bodies for "additional recommendations and heightened requirements."

farmers markets toronto 2020

"Farmers' markets are a vital part of our neighbourhoods, providing access to fresh local fruits and vegetables to keep us healthy," says Mayor John Tory who shopped today at St. Lawrence Market.

farmers markets toronto

"While farmers' markets will be different this year, they are an important part of ensuring food security in our city and I'm proud that we are responding quickly to ensure they can safely reopen soon."

farmers markets toronto

"Farmer's markets and fresh food markets provide Toronto residents with healthy, local and fresh food, while improving neighbourhood food security and resilience," says Councillor Joe Cressy, Chair of the Board of Health.

farmers markets toronto

"Toronto Public Health's guidelines will enable this essential service to reopen in a way that is safe for organizers, vendors and customers."

farmers markets toronto

"Toronto has an incredibly strong food and beverage sector and farmers' markets are an important part of that local food infrastructure," says Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson. 

farmers markets toronto

"These markets not only provide farmers with access to urban customers, they also offer local food entrepreneurs a vital launching pad for their fledgling businesses."

Photos by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This is how pizza sales have been going during the pandemic in Toronto

This is what Toronto's new food truck community takeout market looks like

Farmers' markets in Toronto are now open for the summer

Toronto pub says they might be forced to close after 40 years in business

New delivery service coming to Toronto will charge restaurants way less than Uber Eats

Italian restaurant that's been in Toronto for 30 years is closing its doors forever

30 restaurants and caterers for a Father's Day meal in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular farmers' markets is opening for the first time this weekend