One of Toronto's most popular farmers' markets is opening for the first time this weekend

One of Toronto's most popular farmers' markets will reopen this weekend to welcome in-person customers.

The Saturday Farmers' Market at Evergreen Brick Works will have some major restrictions in place to keep everything safe when they reopen. An advance, cashless online shopping pickup option has been implemented, although walk-up customers will still be permitted.

The market offers access to local and seasonal products from over 45 farmers and producers, and you can now make purchases directly from them until Thursday at noon online in advance. Then pickup your purchases at each vendor booth on market day.

Only 50 people at a time will be allowed at the outdoor market to keep social distancing protocols in place, hand sanitizing stations will be abundant and you have to bring your own mask. A limited number will be available for purchase by donation. A modified layout will incorporate a one-way flow of traffic.

"Connecting to and supporting local farmers and food systems remains an integral role in creating healthy, flourishing cities," said Orit Sarfaty, Evergreen's chief program officer. "We have been working closely with our farmers, the city and health officials to ensure that we can provide a safe and enjoyable market experience."

You can now pick up your pre-selected Farm in a Box on market days. The Evergreen Garden Market is now open from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and The Don Valley Brick Works Park north of the site is open. However, some Brick Works facilities still aren't open and some programs are still suspended.

The Saturday Farmers' Market is opening for the first time in this modified fashion this weekend on Saturday, June 13.