Toronto libraries are preparing to reopen their doors for Stage 2

Public libraries are among the businesses and spaces that are allowed to reopen this week when Toronto finally enters Stage 2 of the province's gradual progression into an adapted form of normal.

The city's library system has its own phased plan for resuming operations, which started with the return of staff to some locations to prepare late last month, and the opening of drop boxes and commencement of a popular new curbside pickup service for books and other materials at the beginning of June.

Now that the provincial government has given branches the green light to open their doors as of this Wednesday, the Toronto Public Library (TPL) will start entering into its third phase, which will see certain locations open with reduced hours to serve members of the public who require loans, internet access, study space, washrooms, computer and information services, and more.

Place your holds! Our new Curbside Pick-up Service is offered at 67 library branches. Visit https://t.co/aq123RSa5L for full details. pic.twitter.com/uV5AcnkjFE — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) June 10, 2020

The TPL board has been assessing its 100 libraries across the city to determine what spaces need to be renovated and which services amended to ensure things like proper physical distancing moving forward.

This has meant tweaks like installing new plexiglass screens at service desks, rearranging and blocking off certain areas and pieces of furniture, and implementing signage to help keep patrons two metres apart and inform them of best health and safety practices.

Another round of thanks to the @torontolibrary staff from me, this time for my first (but not last!) curbside pickup experience for something I put on hold 5 months ago pic.twitter.com/ueid4SL1Na — Jonathan Kates (@jonathan_kates) June 20, 2020

As has been the case since drop boxes opened, all materials returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours before being reshelved, and sanitization measures will be stepped up.

Branch capacity will be reduced, with security guards monitoring the flow of traffic into each building, while food and drink areas, as well as event spaces, will remain off limits for the foreseeable future. And, classes and other programming will stay online only for now.

Hi there! More info will be coming soon as we plan for this service. Thanks for patience! - ML — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) June 23, 2020

Though the TPL has yet to reveal firm dates for when residents can actually get back into its locations, it says in an update that as of this week, staff are "working to prepare branches for the limited reinstatement of in-branch services such as computer access, with fuller access anticipated in the weeks to come," with more than 1,500 of them already back to work remotely or on the ground.

Hopefully for community members who rely on the library as not only a source of free books, but as a hub for access to information, interaction and more, dates for gradual branch reopenings will be announced sometime soon.