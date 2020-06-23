City
ripleys aquarium

Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is reopening this week with safety measures in place

Toronto is allowed to enter Stage 2 of reopening beginning tomorrow, and that means attractions and heritage institutions will be permitted to resume operations.

One of the city's most popular attractions, Ripley's Aquarium, has announced an opening date along with the measures that'll be in place help keep staff and visitors safe.

According to General Manager of Ripley's Peter Doyle, the aquarium is set to reopen its doors to the public on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. 

After that date, the attraction will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. 

Doyle said the experience will be relatively the same as pre-COVID, but a few touch tanks, pop-up exhibits and playgrounds will be temporarily closed.  

He also said they'll be closely monitoring the number of people in the aquarium, and initially they'll be operating at approximately 30 per cent of the building's capacity. 

Those hoping to visit the aquarium will have to buy tickets online in advance, as on-site ticket purchasing will not be available. 

Andrew Williamson

