malls opening toronto

Here's a list of shopping malls opening in Toronto

Shopping malls in Toronto are reopening on June 24 as the city enters Stage 2 of Ontario's regional approach to reopening the province.

New health and safety measures are being implemented that will see enhanced cleaning and sanitization, physical distancing protocols and restrictions on some services.

Not every store will reopen for in-store shopping inside each mall —only the ones that can meet the criteria for reopening workplaces. Many still offer curbside pickup, however. 

It's best to plan your trip and see what's open and available. Also note that many other malls around Toronto have already reopened.

Here are the shopping malls opening in Toronto and Mississauga.

Eaton Centre

Perhaps the most anticipated reopening, this iconic downtown mall is finally ready to welcome back guests for in-store shopping at Nordstrom, H&M, Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue, to name a few.

Yorkdale Mall

This huge shopping centre is reopening with a few health and safety measures like limited access to washrooms and elevators. Crate & Barrel, Banana Republic, Holt Renfrew and Indigo are all open for in-store shopping.

Dufferin Mall 

The Duff is back, baby, and quite a few of its stores are reopening, including La Vie en Rose, Mark's Work Warehouse, H&M and the GAP. Many more are expected to reopen over the coming days.

Scarborough Town Centre

STC is reopening with frequent cleaning of high-touch and high-traffic areas, suspension of in-mall programs, signage and several more new measures. Hudson's Bay and Best Buy are available for curbside pickup while several others are open for in-store shopping.

Square One

Mississauga's biggest shopping centre is reopening with Holt Renfrew, Sport Check, Tiffany & Co. and Harry Rosen available for in-store shopping.

Sherway Gardens

A selection of stores is open for in-store shopping at Sherway Gardens with Indigo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Urban Planet and Nordstrom ready to welcome back shoppers.

Fairview Mall

Hudson's Bay and Marshalls are available for in-store shopping as this big shopping centre in North York begins to reopen.

Clement Lo

