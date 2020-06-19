Here's a list of all the shopping malls now open near Toronto

Shopping malls near Toronto have the green light to reopen during Stage 2 of the provincial government's regional approach to reopening Ontario.

Since Toronto is still in Stage 1, plenty of shopping centres just outside the city lines are welcoming back shoppers as of today. Just check with individual shopping centres to verify which stores are open inside the mall.

Many malls have added enhanced cleaning services, directional signage and reduced or closed amenities to help ensure the health and safety of everyone.

So if you're up for a day trip, you don't have to travel too far to get some much-needed retail therapy.

Here are the malls now open near Toronto.

This big shopping centre at the corner of Yonge and Steeles can be easily accessed by public transit. Popular stores here include EB Games, Miniso, Hudson's Bay and WirelessWave.

Cadillac Fariview's Markham mall is ready to reopen with stores like Aritzia, H&M, Saks Off 5th and Muji available for in-store shopping.

This massive Richmond Hill shopping centre, with stores like HomeSense, Sephora, Sport Chek and lots more, is reopening with health and safety measures in place.

One of Vaughan's biggest shopping centres is ready to reopen with a few differences, such as reduced services and no Shopping Shuttle schedule yet. Many of the food spots in and around are open for take out, though.

P-Mall is back and ready to serve Markham and beyond. Masks are recommended and if you're looking for tasty treats, you'll need to order ahead for takeout and pick it up at the mall's west entrance.

Spending the day in Oakville is a nice outing anytime, and with this big shopping centre set to reopen stores like Foot Locker, Bluenotes and L.L. Bean, there's even more reason to go.

The trip isn't too far to check out this big shopping centre with Staples, Hudson's Bay and Indigo. Shoppers will note physical distancing recommendations, enhanced cleaning and takeout only food options.

If you want to make a day of it, Pickering Town Centre is reopening with many stores like La Vie en Rose, Yankee Candle, Coles, Bath & Body Works, a few hair salons and barbershops worth checking out.

This Thornhill treasure is welcoming back guests with a lot of safety measures, including limited capacity, directional traffic and enhanced cleaning. Staples like Jollibee and T&T Supermarket have remained open during this time.

You can once again shop designer brands such as Ralph Lauren and Gucci for cheap at this huge outdoor mall in Halton Hills that's already reopened. Expect lines, limited store access, signage and hand sanitizer throughout the mall.

One of Newmarket's biggest malls is reopening stores like Lululemon, The Gap, Toys“R”Us, Roots and Tip Top Tailors with a few restrictions and increased health and safety protocols. Tons more are set to open over the coming weeks.

Because it's an outdoor mall, this massive shopping centre at Don Mills and Lawrence has been reopened for quite some time with a huge selection of stores like Anthropologie, New Balance, The Body Shop and Guess available for in-store shopping.