Promenade Mall is about to reopen and shoppers are expected to social distance

Promenade Mall in Thornhill will finally reopen its doors this week as the area enters Stage 2. Just like Vaughan Mills, the mall will open to the public on June 19 at 11 a.m.

When the mall finally opens shoppers can expect some major safety changes. New measures that are in place will include limiting capacity, designated enter and exit only doors, and one-way traffic throughout the shopping centre.

Reminders to maintain social distancing and hand washing will also be in place.

Promenade Mall will also be stepping up their cleaning. There will be increased cleaning services to provide enhanced disinfecting in all high traffic areas.

Shoppers should note that individual store hours will vary. If you're seeking a specific store it will be best to call ahead for store individual store hours.

If you're visiting the mall to eat in the food court, it will be open for takeout only. Places like T & T Supermarket, Jollibee and Popeye's that have remained open throughout the pandemic will also continue to be available for takeout.

Daily hours of the shopping centre moving forward will be Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.